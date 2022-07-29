2022 Congressional Baseball Game: Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez flips off Republican lawmakers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was all for charity, but tensions were still high during Thursday night’s annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., displayed poor sportsmanship during the 87th installment of the game when she was seen flipping off the Republican dugout during the sixth inning with the Democrats trailing by five runs.

After a lead-off walk, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but while making her way back to the dugout, she looked back at her fellow lawmakers on the opposing side of the aisle before making the offensive gesture.

WASHINGTON, DC: REPUBLICANS SHUT OUT DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME AT NATIONALS PARK

It is unknown what provoked the emotion from Sanchez, but social media erupted in response.

The Republicans closed out the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories and improving their record in the classic game which was first played in 1909, to 44-42-1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the coach for the Democratic team, said in an interview with Fox News’ Chad Pergram that comradery and the love of baseball were the reasons the congressional members continue to set aside their differences for the game.

“This game is so great and people are so nice,” she said, of America’s favorite pastime. “That’s what makes it great that we’re competitive, and it’s great to be here and have a little fun. ”

Perhaps she spoke too soon.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.