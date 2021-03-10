2021 SEC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 SEC men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 10 and will run through March 14. The tournament will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

A limited number of fans will be able to attend the game with masks required and social distancing in effect. Officials have barred neck gaiters as a form of face-covering.

Here is the SEC tournament schedule:

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(12) Vanderbilt vs. (13) Texas A&M

MARCH 11 – SECOND ROUND

(8) Kentucky vs. (9) Mississippi State

(5) Florida vs. TBD

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) South Carolina

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Alabama vs. TBD

(4) Tennessee vs. TBD

(2) Arkansas vs. TBD

(3) LSU vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Herbert Jones, Alabama: Jones was named the SEC Player of the Year as the Crimson Tide took home the regular-season championship. He is averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Moses Moody, Arkansas: Moody finished the top three in scoring in the SEC. The Razorbacks star is averaging 17.5 points per game and was a First-Team all-conference selection. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Cameron Thomas, LSU: Thomas led the SEC in scoring with 23.1 points per game. Thomas could get LSU deep in the conference tournament.

Jaden Springer, Tennessee: Springer, a freshman standout, is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.

Tre Mann, Florida: Mann finished as a First Team All-SEC selection. The Gators star is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.