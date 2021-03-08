2021 Patriot League women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Patriot League women’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 14. Eight teams made the tournament and the games will be played at the campus sites of the higher seeds.

There will be no fans at the events. Colgate did not make the tournament after opting out of the season and Navy didn’t enter the tournament after dealing with a coronavirus issue.

Here is the Patriot tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Bucknell def. (8) Loyola, 65-50

(4) Lehigh def. (5) Holy Cross, 75-57

(3) American def. (6) Army, 76-56

(2) Boston def. (7) Lafayette, 74-68

MARCH 11 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Bucknell vs. (4) Lehigh

(2) Boston vs. (3) American

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Natalie Kucowski, Lafayette: Kucowski was named the Patriot League Player of the Year for her season with Lafayette. She averaged 17.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season.

Tessa Brugler, Bucknell: Brugler was one of two Bison players who made the all-conference First Team. In nine games, she averaged 13.1 points.

Katie Nelson, Boston: Nelson finished with 12.5 points per game. She was an all-conference First Team selection as well.

Mary Clougherty, Lehigh: Clougherty led Lehigh to the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament this season. She is averaging 12.5 points per game.

Taylor O’Brien, Bucknell: O’Brien finished the season with 16.8 points per game. She and Brugler are the reason why the Bison are the No. 1 seed in the tournament.