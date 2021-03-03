2021 Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 3 and will run until March 7. Each game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend.

Spectators will be temperature screened upon entering the facility and will be required to wear face masks and socially distance.

Eight teams made the tournament.

Here is the OVC tournament schedule.

MARCH 3, 4 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Belmont vs. (8) SIUE

(4) Jacksonville State vs. (5) Murray State

(3) Eastern Kentucky vs. (6) Austin Peay

(2) Morehead State vs. (7) Southeast Missouri

MARCH 5 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 6 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay: Taylor became the 15th player to be named OVC Player of the year for a second time after his performance this season. He ranks sixth nationally in scoring with a 21.7 point average per game and ninth in rebounding with 11 per game. He also ranks first in double-doubles, offensive rebounding and total field goals made.

Grayson Murphy, Belmont: Murphy was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. He ranks fifth in the conference with 8.1 rebounds a game and led the conference in defensive rebounding with 6.5 per game.

Nick Muszynski, Belmont: Muszynski averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a game this season and was named to the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team.

Johni Broome, Morehead State: Broome helped lead Morehead State to one of its best seasons. He leads his team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. He was named OVC Freshman of the week nine times and was awarded OVC Freshman of the Year honors.

KJ Williams, Morehead State: Williams scored double-digits in 20 of 25 games this season and topped 20 points three times. He was named to the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team.