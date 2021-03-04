2021 Northeast Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Northeast Conference basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 6 and run through March 9 with only four teams participating this year. Games will be contested at the campus sites of the higher seeds. The schedule was built in the fall to meet coronavirus precautions.

There will be no fans in the stands for the tournament.

Here is the Northeast tournament schedule.

MARCH 6 – SEMIFINALS

(2) Bryant vs. (3) Sacred Heart

(1) Wagner vs. (4) Mount St. Mary’s

MARCH 9 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Elijah Ford, Wagner: Ford is the leading scorer on the Seahawks, helping the team to a 13-6 record and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Alex Morales, Wagner: Morales is Wagner’s leading assists man and rebounder. He is averaging 4.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also second on the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game.

Pete Kiss, Bryant: Kiss is leading Bryant with 17 points per game. He transferred to Bryant from Rutgers before the start of the season.

Damian Chong Qui, Mount St. Mary’s: Chong Qui leads the Mountaineers with 14.9 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. Last January, the Baltimore Sun detailed how he was able to shine on the court even in the midst of a tough childhood.

Tyler Thomas, Sacred Heart: Thomas leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points per game and 2.9 assists per game. The sophomore is sure to be a force on Sacred Heart for years to come.