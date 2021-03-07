2021 MEAC women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Mid Eastern Athletic women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 11 and will run until March 13. Each game will be played at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Virginia where attendance will be limited to 250 people per game, all of which are guests of the players and coaches.

Here is the MEAC tournament schedule.

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(S2) Norfolk State vs. (N3) Coppin State

(N2) Morgan State vs. (S3) North Carolina Central

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

(N1) Howard vs. TBD

(S1) North Carolina A&T vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Jayla Thornton, Howard University: Thornton was named the 2021 MEAC Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game during the regular season.

Anzhane’ Hutton, Howard University: Hutton was named Rookie of the Year after leading the conference in field goal percentage. She also ranks second in rebounding, sixth in blocked shots and ninth in scoring.

Anissa Rivera, North Carolina Central: Rivera led the conference in rebounding and blocked shots and was awarded Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Dahnye Redd, Morgan State: Redd received first-team honors after averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during the regular season.

Jalynn Holmes, Norfolk State: Holmes received second-team honors after averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during the regular season.