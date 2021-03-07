2021 MEAC men’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Mid Eastern Athletic men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 7 and will run until March 13. Each game will be played at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Virginia where attendance will be limited to 250 people per game, all of which are guests of the players and coaches.

Here is the MEAC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 7 – OPENING ROUND

(S2) Florida A&M vs. (N3) Morgan State

(N2) Norfolk State vs (S3) NC Central

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(N1) Coppin State vs. TBD

(S1) North Carolina A&T vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

North No. 1 seed vs. TBD

South No. 1 seed vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Anthony Tarke, Coppin State: Tarke was awarded both the 2021 MEAC Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the conference in total points (345), rebounding (8.4), double-doubles (eight), defensive rebounds (6.7), blocks (1.9), steals (56), free throws made (87) and free throw attempts (155).

Nendah Tarke, Coppin State: The brother of Anthony Tarke , Nendaj Tarke was awarded the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Troy Baxter, Morgan State: Baxter received first-team honors after averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 and 1.2 assists per game during the regular season.

C.J. Keyser, North Carolina Central: Keyser received first-team honors after averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during the regular season.

MJ Randolph, Florida A&M: Randolph received first-team honors after averaging 15.2, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during the regular season.