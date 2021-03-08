2021 MAAC women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 MAAC Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 13.

There will be 10 teams in the tournament and each game will take place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Here is the MAAC Conference tournament schedule.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Niagara vs. (9) Siena

(7) Rider vs. (10) Monmouth

MARCH 10 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Marist vs. TBD

(4) Fairfield vs. (5) Manhattan

(2) Quinnipiac vs. TBD

(3) Saint Peter’s vs. (6) Iona

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Willow Duffell, Marist: Duffell averaged 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for top-seeded Marist. She led the Red Foxes to the 2020-21 MAAC regular-season title. It was the 13th league championship for the Red Foxes, and second straight.

Mikala Morris, Quinnipiac: Morris led Quinnipiac with 13.6 points and 10.8 rebounds in a second-place regular-season finish. The Bobcats locked up the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Taiah Thornton, Saint Peter’s: Thornton, a redshirt senior, led the Peacocks with 14.4 points per game. She also averaged 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals for Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks will be the No. 3 seed in the MAAC Tournament.

Lou Lopez-Senechal, Fairfield: The Fairfield junior finished with an average of 17.0 points per contest, to go with 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, for the Stags, who will be the fourth-seed in the tournament.

Dee Dee Davis, Manhattan: Davis averaged 12.9 points for the Jaspers, who are currently on a five-game winning streak, and hold the fifth-seed in the MAAC Tournament. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and led the team with 34 three-pointers.