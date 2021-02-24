2021 Horizon League women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Horizon League women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin Feb. 25 and runs through March 9. The first round and quarterfinals will be played at campus sites. The semifinals and the conference championship will be played at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

There will be no fans in attendance for any of the games.

Eleven of the 12 schools made the tournament with the top three schools getting first-round byes. Detroit Mercy canceled its season midyear.

Here is the Horizon League tournament schedule:

FEBRUARY 25 – FIRST ROUND

(6) Cleveland State vs. (11) Illinois-Chicago

(7) Youngstown State vs. (10) IPFW

(8) Northern Kentucky vs. (9) Robert Morris

MARCH 2 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Wright State vs. First-Round Winner

(4) Oakland vs. (5) IUPUI

(3) Green Bay vs. First-Round Winner

(2) Milwaukee vs. First-Round Winner

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Macee Williams, IUPUI: Macee Williams won the Horizon League Player of the Year for the third consecutive time. She is the first three-time Player of the Year in league history. Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. IUPUI has the fifth seed in the tournament.

Angel Baker, Wright State: Baker, a junior, was a First Team All-League selection this season. She is averaging 17 points and 5 rebounds per game this season.

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee: Walstad helped Milwaukee get a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the tournament. She is averaging 12.7 points and leads the league with 44 total blocks this season.

Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay: Hibner is averaging 15 points per game for Green Bay. She was a Second Team All-League selection this season.

Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland: The junior guard was named to the All-League First Team. Dean is up there in scoring with 17.3 points per game and she has 5.7 assists per game to her credit as well.