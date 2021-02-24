2021 Horizon League men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Horizon League men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin Feb. 25 and runs through March 9. The first round and quarterfinals will be played at campus sites. The semifinals and the conference championship will be played at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

There will be no fans in attendance for any of the games.

Twelve schools made the tournament with the top three schools getting first-round byes.

Here is the Horizon League tournament schedule:

FEBRUARY 25 – FIRST ROUND

(5) Detroit Mercy vs. (12) Robert Morris

(6) Youngstown State vs. (11) Illinois-Chicago

(7) Green Bay vs. (10) IPFW

(8) Milwaukee vs. (9) IUPUI

MARCH 2 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Cleveland State vs. First-round winner

(2) Wright State vs. First-round winner

(3) Oakland vs. First-round winner

(4) Northern Kentucky vs. First-round winner

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Loudon Love, Wright State: Love was named the Horizon League Player of the Year for the second time in a row. He is averaging 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and could very well finish off the season averaging a double-double.

Torrey Patton, Cleveland State: Patton was named to the All-League First Team after this season. Patton, a senior guard, is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy: Davis helped the Titans get to the fifth seed in the tournament. Davis is averaging 23.3 points and 4.8 assists. He is one of the more dynamic players in the conference.

Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky: Faulkner, a junior, helped the Norse get a first-round bye in the league tournament. He was an All-League Second Team selection. He is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

Daniel Oladapo, Oakland: Oladapo earned Third Team honors after the regular season. He is also nearly averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting 59% from the field in 27 games for the Grizzlies.

