2021 CAA men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Colonial Athletic Association basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will be held on March 6 and run through March 9. Each of the conference’s 10 teams will vie for the automatic big to get to the Big Dance.

The entire tournament will be held at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Richmond, Virginia. The only spectators allowed in the stands will be families and guests of student-athletes and coaches.

Here’s the schedule for the CAA tournament.

MARCH 6 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Elon vs. (9) Towson

(7) William & Mary vs. (10) UNC Wilmington

MARCH 7 – QUARTERFINALS

(4) Hofstra vs. (5) Delaware

(1) James Madison vs. TBD

(2) Northeastern vs. TBD

(3) Charleston vs. (6) Drexel

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Matt Lewis, James Madison: The Dukes had the best record in the conference and have the CAA’s top scorer as well. Lewis is leading with 19.6 points per game. Additionally, he’s averaging 3.7 assists. James Madison has a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Tyson Walker, Northeastern: Walker is averaging 18.5 points per game this season for Northeastern. He was named to the CAA All-Rookie team last season and continued to impress in 2020-21.

Zep Jasper, Charleston: Jasper is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. Charleston has a good shot to win the whole tournament.

Jalen Ray, Hofstra: Ray finished the regular season in second place in scoring in the CAA. The Hofstra star was a preseason Honorable Mention selection and has one more change to get to the tournament.

Ryan Allen, Delaware: Allen and the Blue Hens will look to knock off Hofstra in the first round. Allen is averaging 15.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. His teammate Dylan Painter is the leading rebounder with 11.6 boards per game.