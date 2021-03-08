2021 Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will start on March 8 and run through March 12. All of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament. The games will be played at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

Conference officials said a limited number of fans will be able to watch the tournament. A ticket will allow the fan to watch the game in which their team is competing in. The stands will be cleared after each game to allow workers to thoroughly clean the arena. Fans must wear face coverings and practice social distance.

Here is the schedule for the Big Sky tournament.

**

MARCH 8 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Portland State vs. (9) Eastern Washington

(7) Northern Arizona vs. (10) Weber State

(6) Montana vs. (11) Sacramento State

MARCH 9 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Idaho State vs. TBD

(4) Northern Colorado vs. (5) Southern Utah

(2) Idaho vs. TBD

(3) Montana State vs. (TBD)

MARCH 10 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Alisha Davis, Northern Colorado: Davis was the conference’ MVP and was named to the all-conference First Team for her regular-season performance. She is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Dora Goles, Idaho State: Goles was an all-conference First Team selection, averaging 12.9 points per game. She helped Idaho State get the first seed.

Beyonce Bea, Idaho: Bea was among the top players in the conference, finishing in third in points per game (16.4) and top 10 in rebounding (7.7). Bea helped Idaho to a No. 2 seed in the conference.

Darian White, Montana State: White is only a sophomore and turned herself into one of the top players in the Big Sky this season. White averaged 14.7 points and 3.8 assists per game this season.

Liz Graves, Southern Utah: Graves finished second in scoring in the conference with 16.8 points per game. She could help Southern Utah make a run in the conference tournament.