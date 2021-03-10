2021 Big East men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big East men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 13.

There will be 11 teams in the tournament and each game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here is the Big East men’s tournament schedule.

**

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Georgetown vs. (9) Marquette

(7) Xavier vs. (10) Butler

(6) Providence vs. (11) DePaul

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Villanova vs. TBD

(4) St. John’s vs. (5) Seton Hall

(2) Creighton vs. TBD

(3) Connecticut vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall: The 6-foot-11 senior was one of two unanimous selections to the 2020-21 All-Big East first team. Mamukelashvili was second in the conference in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game, sixth in rebounding (7.2), and he also averaged 3.1 assists.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova: Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, was eighth in scoring in the Big East. He averaged 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest. He also ranks 11th in field goal shooting, making 48.3 percent of his shots.

James Bouknight, Connecticut: Bouknight, a sophomore, led UConn in points, averaging 20.2 per game. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds and hit 80.3 percent of his shots from the free-throw line. Bouknight played in only 12 games this season due to a mid-season elbow injury.

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton: Zegarowski averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 assists per game to help lead Creighton to an 18-7 record and second-place finish in the Big East. He was selected as the Big East Preseason Player of the Year.

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s: Champagnie averaged 19.9 points for the Red Storm this season. He led the conference in free-throwing shooting, hitting 88.7 percent of his shots. Champagnie is the first St. John’s player to lead the Big East in scoring since Marcus Hatten led the conference back during the 2001-02 season.