2021 American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 American Athletic Conference (AAC) men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 10 and run through March 14. The entire tournament will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The conference will give complimentary tickets to vaccinated frontline health care workers.

Face coverings, masks and social distancing will also be mandatory.

Here is the AAC tournament schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

(8) South Florida vs. (9) Temple

(7) Tulsa vs. (10) Tulane

(6) UCF vs. (11) East Carolina

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Wichita State vs. TBD

(4) SMU vs. (5) Cincinnati

(2) Houston vs. TBD

(3) Memphis vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State: Etienne is part of an upstart Wichita State team. He is averaging 17.1 points per game for the Shockers this season.

Quentin Grimes, Houston: Grimes has been one of the top players in the country. He is averaging 17.9 points per game and helped the Cougars get back into the national spotlight this season.

Landers Nolley II, Memphis: Nolley is going to need to come up clutch for Memphis should the Tigers make it to the Big Dance. He is averaging 13.1 points per game this season.

Kendric Davis, SMU: Davis and SMU are hoping to cause some headaches in the tournament. Davis is third in scoring in the AAC with 17.7 points per game.

Keith Williams, Cincinnati: Williams has been the star for the Bearcats team. He is averaging 15 points per game so far this season.