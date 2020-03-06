2020 Sun Belt Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 7 and run through March 15, with the first few rounds taking place at the home gym of the highest-seeded schools and the semifinal and final taking place in New Orleans.

Ten of the conference’s 12 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Sun Belt.

FIRST ROUND – MARCH 7

No. 8 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. No. 9 Arkansas State (11 a.m. ET)

No. 7 Texas-Arlington vs. No. 10 Coastal Carolina (2 p.m. ET)

SECOND ROUND – MARCH 9

No. 5 Georgia Southern vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Appalachian State vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

QUARTERFINALS – MARCH 11

No. 4 Georgia State vs. Second Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Texas State vs. Second Round Winner (7 p.m. ET

SEMIFINALS – MARCH 14

No. 1 Little Rock vs. Quarterfinal Winner (11:30 a.m. ET)

No. 2 South Alabama vs. Quarterfinal Winner (2 p.m. ET)

CHAMPIONSHIP – MARCH 15

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

NIJAL PEARSON, TEXAS STATE: Nijal Pearson was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. The Texas State star averaged 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bobcats during the regular season.

RUOT MONYYONG, LITTLE ROCK: Ruot Monyyong was named both the Defensive Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year for the 2019-20 season. The junior averaged 11.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game.

MYLIK WILSON: LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE: Mylik Wilson was the Freshman of the Year for Louisiana-Lafayette. The guard averaged 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the regular season.

JOSH AJAYI, SOUTH ALABAMA: Josh Ajayi earned All-Conference honors while leading South Alabama to a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Jaguars forward had 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in the regular season.

KANE WILLIAMS, GEORGIA STATE: Kane Williams was given First Team All-Sun Belt for his performance during the 2019-20 regular season. Williams averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

2019 CHAMPION

Georgia State is the defending champion. The Panthers have won two consecutive Sun Belt titles.