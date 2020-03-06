2020 Summit League women's basketball tournament: Matchups players to know & more

The 2020 Summit League Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 7 and run through March 10, taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Eight of the league’s nine teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Summit tournament.

MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND

No. 1 South Dakota vs. Omaha (Noon ET)

No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 North Dakota (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – FIRST ROUND

No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Western Illinois (Noon ET)

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 North Dakota State (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

CIARA DUFFY, SOUTH DAKOTA: Ciara Duffy was named Summit League Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Duffy averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his senior season.

PAITON BURKHARD, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: Paiton Burkhard received All-Conference honors during the 2019-20 season. She averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during the season.

OLIVIA KAUFMANN, WESTERN ILLINOIS: Olivia Kauffman averaged 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, earning All-Conference honors. She enters the Summit tournament on a two-game 20-point scoring streak.

KENI JO LIPPE, ORAL ROBERTS: Keni Jo Lippe helped Oral Roberts to a No. 4 seed in the Summit League tournament. She averaged 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 2019-20.

MADISON NELSON, DENVER: Madison Nelson and Denver were good enough to earn the No. 4 seed. She averaged a double-double during the regular season – 19.3 points and 11.5 rebounds.

2019 CHAMPION

South Dakota State is the defending champion and looking for its 10th title in 12 seasons.