2020 NHL Draft: Top 5 prospects

The NHL is set to host its first ever virtual draft on Tuesday night and much of the pandemic-delayed season has been unpredictable, there are several prospects whose fates are sealed.

Initially scheduled for June 26 and 27 at Montreal’s Bell Centre, the draft was postponed after the pandemic forced the NHL to cancel the remainder of the season and adjust the playoff format to ensure that the Stanley Cup would be awarded this year.

With that, the New York Rangers landed the No. 1 overall pick after being eliminated in the qualifying round of the playoffs.

The NHL will be following the lead of the NFL and WNBA who held virtual drafts because of the pandemic in the spring, both going relatively smoothly.

The first three picks in this year’s are widely considered a guarantee. Check out the list below to see the top five prospects in the 2020 NHL Draft.

1. ALEXIS LAFRENIERE

The New York Rangers have not shied away from claiming the 18 year old from Quebec as their own shortly after earning the top pick in the lottery.

The hype behind Lafreniere is certainly merited. A member of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the left winger was the lead scorer with 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in 52 games and has registered 30 multipoint games.

He was awarded the Michel Briere Trophy for most valuable player in the QMJHL and was named CHL Player of the Year.

“The Rangers are a really big organization, a really good team,” Lafreniere said according to The Associated Press. “We’ll see what happens, but it’s a really exciting thing.”

2. TIM STUETZLE

Tim Stuetzle, an 18-year-old, left-winger from Germany, will likely be drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Kings.

Ranked No. 1 among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Stuetzle registered 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 41 games. He has the highest average for assists and points per game of any player under 18 in Deutsche Eishockey Liga — Germany’s top league.

Stuetzle is the top-ranked European skater and has been likened to Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane. He says he’ll watch the first round in the middle of the night in Germany.

3. QUINTON BYFIELD

The Ottawa Senators will likely draft 17-year-old Quinton Byfield with the No. 3 pick after previously trading star defenseman Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks in 2018 for the first-round selection.

Ranked second behind Lafreniere as the top North American skaters, Byfield totaled 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in the OHL and was ranked sixth in points per game average.

4. JAMIE DRYSDALE

The Detroit Red Wings with the No. 4 pick will likely be looking to draft a dual threat defenseman this year, which makes 18-year-old Jamie Drysdale the perfect match.

Ranked No. 3 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Drysdale totaled 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 49 games in the OHL. Of those points, 22 came on power plays.

5. MARCO ROSSI

The Senators are back on the board with the No. 5 pick and will likely select center Marco Rossi.

Born in Austria, Rossi plays in the OHL in Ottawa where he scored 120 points (39 goals, 81 assists) in 56 games. He ranks second in average points per game behind top prospect Lafreniere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.