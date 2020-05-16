2020 NFL schedule: Top 5 Thursday night games to watch

Football is back and fans can expect to see some of the best NFL rivalries and interesting matchups during Thursday Night Football.

This year’s schedule is filled with old wounds and team’s looking for a rematch. Fans will get to experience a Thanksgiving grudge match between the Ravens and Steelers and the battle of Ohio with both sides packing Heisman Trophy winners.

The Thursday night schedule, which will broadcast on FOX and NBC, begins with the defending Super Bowl champions as they take on the Houston Texans at home.

Here are five of the best games on Thursday nights.

5) WEEK 9: PACKERS VS. 49ERS

The Green Bay Packers are on the road for this one as they gear up for what will surely be a heated matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Fans can expect to see a vengeful Aaron Rodgers after the Packers seemingly handed over the NFC title game last season.

4) WEEK 6: CHIEFS VS. BILLS

The defending Super Bowl champions should enter Week 6 cautiously as they take on the playoff-hungry Buffalo Bills at home. With Tom Brady long gone from the AFC East, Josh Allen will no doubt attempt to out play Patrick Mahomes and he’ll have the help of an explosive offense, which now includes Stefon Diggs.

3) WEEK 12: RAVENS VS. STEELERS

It’s the battle of the quarterbacks. The Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thanksgiving rivalry game and fans can expect a show as veteran Ben Rothlisberger takes on third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers are sure to be fueled by the bitter memories of Thanksgiving 2013 when the Ravens beat the Steelers 22-20.

2) WEEK 2: BENGALS VS. BROWNS

Ohio fans aren’t the only ones waiting to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Bengals will have the edge after selecting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall in last month’s draft, but Browns’ fans are still holding out hope that this is Baker Mayfield’s year.

1) WEEK 5: BUCS VS. BEARS

It will be Tom Brady’s first Thursday Night Football game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Bears are going to have to make a decision soon about who their starting quarterback will be if they want to stand a chance against Brady in any environment. Super Bowl champion Nick Foles seems likely the favorite over fourth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky.