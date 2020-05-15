2020 NFL schedule: Top 5 Sunday night games to watch

The NFL schedule has a ton of intriguing matchups to watch during the 2020 season and a handful of them come on Sunday nights.

The league is offering some several key marquee matchups to turn fans’ heads toward as they wind down from a complete slate of football during the day.

The Sunday night schedule, which is broadcast on NBC, begins with the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys. But that game is only a small morsel of what’s to come during the rest of the season.

Here are five of the best games Sunday nights will feature.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

5). WEEK 13: CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will be well into their seasons when this game comes around, but it might be a pivotal AFC West matchup. The Broncos are expected to have a high-flying offense and a revamped defense that could cause some problems for the Chiefs. Then again, who knows what the defending Super Bowl champions will be come Week 13 of the regular season.

**

4). WEEK 5: SEAHAWKS VS. VIKINGS

The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings have a marquee matchup early in the season. Both teams are expected to be at full strength once the season starts. By Week 5, both teams could be among the top in the conference.

**

3). WEEK 15: COWBOYS VS. 49ERS

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers could be vying for home-field advantage once Week 15 rolls around. The Cowboys are reloaded and are favorites to win the NFC East. The 49ers are the defending conference champions and looking to rebound from a disappointing end to the 2019 season. Plus, who doesn’t love a rivalry game early in the season?

**

2). WEEK 3: SAINTS VS. PACKERS

The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers have one of the first Sunday night games on the schedule. A classic matchup between the two top quarterbacks in the league is something everybody is going to want to tune in to.

**

1). WEEK 9: BUCCANEERS VS. SAINTS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second Sunday night game comes against the Saints in the middle of the season. A class NFC South rivalry matchup will now have Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in the middle of it. This Week 9 matchup could be one of the most-watched games all season.