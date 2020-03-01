FOX Sports 

2020 Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Mountain West Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 1 and run through March 4, taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas – the home of UNLV.

Each of the conference’s 11 teams makes the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Mountain West tournament.

MARCH 1 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Nevada vs. No. 9 New Mexico (5 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Air Force vs. No. 10 Colorado State (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Utah State (10 p.m. ET)

MARCH 2 – QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 Fresno State vs. First Round Winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 4 San Jose State vs. No. 5 UNLV (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Boise State vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Wyoming vs. First Round Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 3 – SEMIFINAL

Winner Quarterfinal vs. Winner Quarterfinal (9 p.m. ET)

Winner Quarterfinal vs. Winner Quarterfinal. (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 4 – FINAL

Winner Semifinal vs. Winner Semifinal (11 p.m. ET)

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

AYZHIANA BASALLO, SAN JOSE STATE: Ayzhiana Basallo is a sophomore point guard for San Jose State. She’s led the conference in scoring with 19 points per game.

HALEY CAVINDER, FRESNO STATE: Haley Cavinder is a freshman for Fresno State. She’s second in scoring in the conference, averaging 15.9 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

MADDI UTTI, FRESNO STATE: Maddi Utti is a junior at Fresno State averaging 15.9 points per game as well, along with 8.8 rebounds per game.

RODJANAE WADE, UNLV: Rodjanae Wade is a senior center at UNLV. She’s averaging 14.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, along with being the conference leader in rebounding.

JAYDE CHRISTOPHER, BOISE STATE: Jayde Christopher is a redshirt senior guard with Boise State. She’s among the leaders in assists in the conference with eight per game, averaging 6.9 points per game.

2019 CHAMPION

Boise State was the defending Mountain West Conference tournament champion. Braydey Hodgins was the tournament’s MVP.