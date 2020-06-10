2020 MLB Draft: Times, how to watch, top prospects & more

The MLB Draft is set to take place Wednesday despite the season being on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The college baseball and high school baseball seasons were cut short, preventing players from reaching either the NCAA tournament or state championships.

The Detroit Tigers have the first pick of the draft after finishing the 2019 season with the worst record in baseball. It’s the second time in three years the Tigers will have the No. 1 pick.

The draft will be shortened to five rounds because of the pandemic.

Here are some other things to know about the draft.

**

INFO

WHERE: Selections will be made virtually

WHEN: June 10 (Round 1), June 11 (Rounds 2-5)

TIME: 7 p.m. ET (June 10), 5 p.m. ET (June 11)

TV: ESPN, MLB Network

**

PROSPECTS TO KNOW

ASA LACY: Asa Lacy is among the top left-handed pitchers available in the draft. The Texas A&M star had a 2.13 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 2019 and had 46 strikeouts in four games in 2020.

AUSTIN HENDRICK: Austin Hendrick is one of the top high school prospects who is expected to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. The West Allegheny High School, Pa., outfielder is projected to be among the first high school players to be taken in the draft.

AUSTIN MARTIN: Austin Martin can play second and third base as well as the outfield. The Vanderbilt star hit .392 with 10 home runs in 2019. He was hitting .377 in 2020 before the season shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CADE CAVALLI: Cade Cavalli is a right-handed pitcher for Oklahoma. He had a 3.28 ERA in 60 1/3 innings for the Sooners in 2019. He had struggled a bit at the start of the 2020 season, recording a 4.18 ERA with 37 strikeouts.

EMERSON HANCOCK: Emerson Hancock is a right-handed pitcher coming out of Georgia. He was originally selected in the 38th round of the 2017 draft out of high school before declining to sign a major league contract. Hancock had 97 strikeouts and a 2.09 ERA in 2019.

GARRETT CROCHET: Garrett Crochet is a left-handed pitcher coming out of Tennessee. He was originally drafted in the 34th round in 2017, but elected to go to college instead. In 2019, he had 91 strikeouts and a 4.02 ERA for the Volunteers.

HESTON KJERSTAD: Heston Kjerstad is among the top underclassmen to go into the draft. The Arkansas outfielder was originally taken in the 36th round of the 2017 draft. He hit .327 with a .975 OPS and 17 home runs in 2019 for the Razorbacks.

MAX MEYER: Max Meyer played both pitcher and right field when he was with Minnesota. He was originally selected in the 34th round of the 2017 draft. Meyer recorded a 2.11 ERA in 16 appearances for the Golden Gophers in 2019 and hit .256 with a home run.

NICK GONZALES: Nick Gonzales played middle infield for New Mexico State. In 2019, he hit .432 with 16 home runs and 80 RBI. He was setting himself up for a solid 2020 season before the pandemic shut things down.

PATRICK BAILEY: Patrick Bailey is one of the top catchers in the draft. The N.C. State standout hit .288 with 10 home runs for the Wolfpack in 2019. He already had six home runs in 17 games for the team before the season was shut down.

REID DETMERS: Louisville lefty Reid Detmers is set to enter the draft and likely get picked in the first round. He was 13-4 with a 2.78 ERA and posted 167 strikeouts.

ROBERT HASSELL III: Robert Hassell III is one of the top high school baseball prospects in the country. Hassell, coming out of Independence High School in Tennessee, is considered to have one of the best swings of any player coming into the draft.

SPENCER TORKELSON: Spencer Torkelson is considered to be the best player in the draft and is likely to go No. 1. The Arizona State first baseman hit 23 home runs in 2019 – a year after hitting 25 home runs as a freshman. He was set to tear up the Pac-12 in 2020 before the pandemic occurred.

TYLER SODERSTROM: Tyler Soderstrom is coming out of Turlock High School in California. He has roots tied in baseball. His father, Steve, was selected with the No. 6 pick in 1993 draft by the San Francisco Giants.

ZAC VEEN: Zac Veen is another top high school baseball prospect. The outfielder is coming out of Spruce Creek High School in Florida.

MLB DRAFT: HOW NO. 1 PICKS HAVE FARED OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS

**

FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. DETROIT TIGERS

2. BALTIMORE ORIOLES

3. MIAMI MARLINS

4. KANSAS CITY ROYALS

5. TORONTO BLUE JAYS

6. SEATTLE MARINERS

7. PITTSBURGH PIRATES

8. SAN DIEGO PADRES

9. COLORADO ROCKIES

10. LOS ANGELES ANGELS

11. CHICAGO WHITE SOX

12. CINCINNATI REDS

13. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

14. TEXAS RANGERS

15. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

16. CHICAGO CUBS

17. BOSTON RED SOX

18. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

19. NEW YORK METS

20. MILWAUKEE BREWERS

21. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

22. WASHINGTON NATIONALS

23. CLEVELAND INDIANS

24. TAMPA BAY RAYS

25. ATLANTA BRAVES

26. OAKLAND ATHLETICS

27. MINNESOTA TWINS

28. NEW YORK YANKEES

29. LOS ANGELES DODGERS

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND A

30. BALTIMORE ORIOLES

31. PITTSBURGH PIRATES

32. KANSAS CITY ROYALS

33. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

34. SAN DIEGO PADRES

35. COLORADO ROCKIES

36. CLEVELAND INDIANS

37. TAMPA BAY RAYS