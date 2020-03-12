2020 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament canceled over coronavirus

The Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament was set to begin March 12 and run through March 15 in Illinois but was canceled over the coronavirus.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament, though the tournament was canceled.

“The Missouri Valley Conference announced today that it has canceled the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament scheduled to begin today at TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. In addition, the MVC has announced that all Conference spring sports contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately,” the conference said in a statement.

“The main priority of the Conference continues to be the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans,” it continued. “The league and its institutions will continue to work closely with local governments and health departments in monitoring the COVID-19 situation internationally and domestically.”

The NCAA later canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments over the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe and put all of American sports on lockdown.

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to [the] spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said.