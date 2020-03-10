2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 10 and runs through March 14, taking place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

Ten of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the MEAC tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 9 Coppin State (Noon ET)

No. 7 Howard vs. No. 10 South Carolina State (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 11—SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Bethune-Cookman vs. First Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 2 Norfolk State vs. First Round Winner (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 4 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 5 NC Central (Noon ET)

No. 3 Morgan State vs. No. 6 Delaware State (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (Noon ET)

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

MID-EASTERN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

CHANETTE HICKS, NORFOLK STATE: Chanette Hicks was named the MEAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The senior guard is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 steals per game.

AMAYA SCOTT, BETHUNE-COOKMAN: Amaya Scott led Bethune-Cookman with 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She was on the MEAC’s All-Conference team.

CHANCE GRAHAM, COPPIN STATE: Chance Graham was an All-Conference First Team Selection for Coppin State. The Eagles’ forward is averaging 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

CHELSEA MITCHELL, MORGAN STATE: Chelsea Mitchell is one of the MEAC’s leading scorers this season. She is averaging 15.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

PAULINA AFRIYIE, NC CENTRAL: Paulina Afriyie is among the top players for NC Central. She is averaging 14.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game heading into the conference tournament.

2019 CHAMPION

In 2019, Bethune-Cookman defeated Norfolk State 57-45. Angel Golden was named tournament MOP.