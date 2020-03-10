2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14, taking place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Each of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the MAAC tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Fairfield vs. No. 9 Manhattan (5 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Iona vs. No. 10 Canisius (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Niagara vs. No. 11 Marist (9 p .m. ET)

MARCH 11 – SECOND ROUND

No. 1 Siena vs. First Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Saint Peter’s vs. First Round Winner (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 4 Monmouth vs. No. 5 Quinnipiac (9:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Rider vs. First Round Winner (7:00 p.m. ET

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (4 p.m. ET)

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

E.J. CRAWFORD, IONA: E.J. Crawford was among the top players in the MAAC during the 2019-20 regular season. The senior guard averaged 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Gaels.

JALEN PICKETT, SIENA: Jalen Pickett helped Siena get to the MAAC tournament with hopes of winning it in order to make the Big Dance. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists during the regular season.

DIMENCIO VAUGH, RIDER: Dimencio Vaughn was the top players for Rider during the regular season. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds during the regular season.

DEION HAMMOND MONMOUTH: Deion Hammond proved to be one of the top players Monmouth and in the MAAC during the 2019-20 season. Hammond averaged 16.3 points per game.

MARCUS HAMMOND, NIAGARA: Marcus Hammond is leading Niagara with 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He was All-MAAC First Team.

2019 CHAMPION

Iona won their 12th conference championship and fourth consecutive in 2019. They defeated Monmouth, 81-60. Rickey McGill took home the MVP.