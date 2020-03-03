2020 Horizon League women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Horizon League women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 3 and runs through March 10. The first two rounds will take place at the highest-seeded school’s home gym. The final two rounds will take place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Horizon League’s 10 teams make the tournament with the top two schools receiving a double-bye.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Here is the schedule of the Horizon tournament.

MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND

No. 3 Wright State vs. No. 10 Illinois-Chicago (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Detroit (7 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Oakland (8 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Cleveland State vs. No. 7 Youngstown State (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – SECOND ROUND

Highest-Remaining Seed vs. Lowest-Remaining Seed (7 p.m. ET)

Highest-Remaining Seed vs. Second-Lowest-Remaining Seed (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINAL

No. 1 IUPUI vs. Lowest-Remaining Seed (12 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Green Bay vs. Highest-Remaining Seed (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

**

HORIZON LEAGUE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MACEE WILLIAMS, IUPUI: Macee Williams was named the Horizon League Player of the Year. She leads the conference in scoring with 17.7 points per game and is second in rebounding with 8.9 rebounds per game. She led IUPUI to the top of the Horizon League.

SHAMARRE HALE, WRIGHT STATE: Shamarre Hale was named Freshman of the Year for her performance with Wright State. Hale averaged 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds with Wright State during the regular season.

MARIAH WHITE, CLEVELAND STATE: Mariah White averaged 15.1 points per game and 3.1 assists per game during the season. She also led the conference in steals with 89 and averaged about 3 per game one her way to the Defensive Player of the Year honors.

FRANKIE WURTZ, GREEN BAY: Frankie Wurtz was probably the second-best defender in the Horizon League behind Mariah White this season. She averaged 1.8 steals per game while putting up 15.5 points per game.

CHELSEA OLSON, YOUNGSTOWN STATE: Chelsea Olson was an All-Horizon League selection during the 2019-20 season. She averaged 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Wright State is the defending Horizon League champion. They defeated Green Bay last year.