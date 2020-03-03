2020 Horizon League men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Horizon League men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 3 and runs through March 10. The first two rounds will take place at the highest-seeded school’s home gym. The final two rounds will take place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Nine of the Horizon League’s 10 teams make the tournament with the top two schools receiving a double-bye.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Here is the schedule of the Horizon tournament.

MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND

No. 4 Illinois-Chicago vs. No. 9 IUPUI (8 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Youngstown State vs. No. 8 Milwaukee (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Oakland vs. No. 7 Cleveland State (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – SECOND ROUND

No. 3 Green Bay vs. First Round Winner (8 p.m. ET)

Second-Highest Remaining Seed vs. Second-Lowest Remaining Seed (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINAL

No.1 Wright State vs. Lowest-Remaining Seed (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Northern Kentucky vs. Highest-Remaining Seed (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

**

HORIZON LEAGUE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

LOUDON LOVE, WRIGHT STATE: Loudon Love was named Horizon League Player of the Year. Love averaged 16.2 points per game during the regular season while leading Wright State to the top of the Horizon League and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

AMARI DAVIS, GREEN BAY: Amari Davis was named the Freshman of the Year. He averaged 15.8 points per game and was shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Green Bay has the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

JALEN TATE, NORTHERN KENTUCKY: Jalen Tate was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Tate set a season-high with six steals in one game. He averaged 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the regular season. He helped the Norse to a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

XAVIER HILL-MAIS, OAKLAND: Xavier Hill-Mais finished in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding during the regular season. He averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds during the year, which was good enough for him to make an All-Horizon First Team.

DARIUS QUISENBERRY, YOUNGSTOWN STATE: Darius Quisenberry averaged 18.1 points per game during the season, helping the Penguins to the Horizon League tournament.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Northern Kentucky is the defending Horizon League champion. They defeated Wright State last year. Drew McDonald was the tournament MVP.