2020 Conference USA men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Conference USA men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 14, taking place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Twelve of the conference’s 14 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Conference USA tournament.

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Old Dominion vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (6 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Florida International vs. No. 12 Rice (6:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 UAB vs. No. 10 Texas-San Antonio (8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Marshall vs. No. 11 UTEP (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Texas vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Charlotte vs. First Round Winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Western Kentucky vs. First Round Winner (8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Louisiana Tech vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – FINALS

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

CONFERENCE USA MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

DAQUAN BRACEY, LOUISIANA TECH: DaQuan Bracey was one of the top players in Conference USA. Bracey was averaging 12.9 points per game, earning him an All-Conference USA selection.

JAVION HAMLET, NORTH TEXAS: Javion Hamlet earned an All-Conference USA selection for his performance during the regular season. The North Texas star was averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 assists during the regular season.

BRYSON WILLIAMS, UTEP: Bryson Williams was a top player for UTEP during 2019-20. Williams was averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

JHIVVAN JACKSON, TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO: Jhivvan Jackson helped Texas-San Antonio get a Conference USA tournament berth. Jhivvan Jackson was averaging an astronomical 27.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

TAVEION HOLLINGSWORTH, WESTERN KENTUCKY: Taveion Hollingsworth was averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The junior guard led Western Kentucky to a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

2019 CHAMPION

Old Dominion defeated Western Kentucky in 2019, 62-56. Xavier Green was named tournament MVP.