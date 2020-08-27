2020 BMW Championship: What to know about the event

The 2020 BMW Championship is set to tee off Thursday at Olympia Fields North Course in Olympia Fields, Ill.

The tournament has been known as the BMW Championship since 2007. It has been named the PGA Tour Tournament of the Year several times. The tournament has also been known as the Cialis Western Open (2004-2006), 100th Western Open presented by Golf Digest (2003), Advil Western Open (2000-2002), Motorola Western Open (1994-1999), Sprint Western Open (1993), Centel Western Open (1990-1992), Beatrice Western Open (1987-1989) and the Western Open (1899-1986).

When renamed the BMW Championship, the invitational criteria changed as well. The BMW Championship is also a part of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 70 FedEx Cup points leaders are invited to the tournament.

Justin Thomas is the reigning tournament champion. He comes into the event ranked No. 2 in the current FedEx Cup standings with 2,479 points and three PGA Tour wins this season in 16 events. Dustin Johnson leads after his victory at The Northern Trust last week. He has 2,571 points with two wins in 12 events.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what else you should know about the tournament.

**

WHERE: Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

WHEN: Aug. 27-30

PURSE: $9.5 million

TV: GOLF Channel, NBC

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: JUSTIN THOMAS

Justin Thomas finished 25-under par to beat Patrick Cantlay by three strokes at the tournament in 2019. It was the first time he won the event.

2018: KEEGAN BRADLEY

Keegan Bradley picked up his first BMW Championship title in 2018. Bradley defeated Justin Rose in a playoff for the victory.

2017: MARC LEISHMAN

Marc Leishman became the first international golfer since Jason Day to win the tournament in 2017. He finished with a five-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose.

2016: DUSTIN JOHNSON

Dustin Johnson won his second BMW Championship in 2016. Johnson finished 23-under par and had a three-stroke lead over Paul Casey.

2015: JASON DAY

Jason Day won the event in 2015 with a six-stroke lead over Daniel Berger. Day shot a 22-under par.