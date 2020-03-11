2020 Big West Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big West Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14. The first two days of the tournament will take place at The Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. The final two days will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Eight of the conference’s nine teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big West tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Cal Poly def. No. 5 Long Beach State, 59-48.

No. 6 Cal State Fullerton def. No. 7 Cal State Northridge, 67-52.

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 3 UC Irvine vs. No. 8 Cal Poly

No. 4 Hawaii vs. No. 6 Cal State Fullerton

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

No. 1 UC Davis vs. Lowest-Seeded Team

No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. Highest-Seeded Team

MARCH 14 – FINAL

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner

BIG WEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

RAINA PEREZ, CAL STATE FULLERTON: Raina Perez was named the 2019-20 Big West Conference Player of the Year. Perez was averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists during the regular season.

SIERRA CAMPISANO, CAL POLY: Sierra Campisano was averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for Cal Poly this season. She was selected for All-Big West First Team honors.

LAUREN SAIKI, UC IRVINE: Lauren Saiki helped UC Irvine to a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Saiki is averaging 11.7 points and 7 assists this season.

JULISSA TAGO, HAWAII: Julissa Tago, a senior at Hawaii, was averaging 15 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-Big West First Team.

ILA LANE, UC SANTA BARBARA: Ila Lane was one of the top players in the Big West during the regular season. She was averaging 15.3 points and 13 rebounds for the Gauchos.

2019 CHAMPION

UC Davis defeated Hawaii, 58-50, in 2019. Morgan Bertsch was named tournament MVP.