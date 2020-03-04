2020 Big Ten Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big Ten Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 8, at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Big Ten Tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Illinois (2 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Penn State

MARCH 5 – SECOND ROUND

No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Purdue (Noon ET)

No. 5 Rutgers vs. First Round winner

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Nebraska (6:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Ohio State vs. First Round winner

MARCH 6 – QUARTERFINAL

No. 1 Maryland vs. Second Round winner (noon ET)

No. 4 Indiana vs. Second Round winner

No. 2 Northwestern vs. Second Round winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Iowa vs. Second Round winner

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINAL

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (6:30 p.m.)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner

MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (6 p.m. ET)

**

BIG TEN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

KATHLEEN DOYLE, IOWA: Kathleen Doyle was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Doyle is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. She was a unanimous selection for First Team All-Big Ten.

ASHLEY OWUSU, MARYLAND: Ashley Owusu is among the top players for Maryland. She was named the Freshman of the Year for the 2019-20 season. She is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists heading into the conference tournament.

VERONICA BURTON, NORTHWESTERN: Veronica Burton led the Wildcats to the second-best record in conference play. She is averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season.

NAZ HILLMON, MICHIGAN: Naz Hillmon was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection this season. She finished the regular season with 17.1 points and 8.6 points per game in her sophomore season.

LINDSEY PULLIAM, NORTHWESTERN: Lindsey Pulliam was also a unanimous All-Conference selection. The junior guard is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Iowa is the defending Big Ten champion. They defeated Maryland last season.