2020 Big East Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big East Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 6 and run through March 9, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago – the home of DePaul University.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big East tournament.

MARCH 6 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Georgetown (noon ET)

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 10 Xavier (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 DePaul vs. First Round winner (1 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Butler (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Marquette vs. First Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 St. John’s vs. No. 6 Creighton (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (6 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – FINAL

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal winner (8 p.m. ET)

BIG EAST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

JAYLYN AGNEW, CREIGHTON: Jaylyn Agnew was the Big East Conference Player of the Year. She averaged 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Creighton during the regular season.

KRISTEN SPOLYAR, BUTLER: Kristen Spolyar averaged 18.4 points per game for Butler during the 2019-20 season. She added 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists as well.

CHANTE STONEWALL, DEPAUL: Chante Stonewall, who was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player last year, has DePaul as the No. 1 seed. She averaged 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

MADDY SIEGRIST, VILLANOVA: Maddy Siegrist was on the Big East First Team All-Conference. The Wildcats’ sophomore forward was averaging 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

SELENA LOTT, MARQUETTE: Selena Lott helped Marquette grab the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. She is averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Golden Eagles.

2019 CHAMPION

DePaul won the Big East tournament last year and are primed and ready to do it again.