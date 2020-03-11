2020 Big East Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big East Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 14, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big East tournament.

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John’s (7 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 DePaul (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Creighton vs. First Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Villanova vs. First Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – FINAL

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

BIG EAST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MYLES POWELL, SETON HALL: Myles Powell was one of the top players in the nation let alone the Big East Conference in 2019-20. He finished the regular season averaging 21 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

MARKUS HOWARD, MARQUETTE: Markus Howard was among the nation’s top scorers. Howard enters the conference tournament averaging 27.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

KAMAR BALDWIN, BUTLER: Kamar Baldwin was an All-Big East First Team honoree for the 2019-20 season. Baldwin finished the season averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

TY-SHON ALEXANDER, CREIGHTON: Ty-Shon Alexander made the All-Big East First Team. The Creighton guard is averaging 16.9 points and 5 rebounds per game.

NAJI MARSHALL, XAVIER: Naji Marshall is averaging 16.9 points per game this season. Marshall was among the All-Big East nominees for the 2019-20 season.

2019 CHAMPION

Villanova edged Seton Hall in 2019 for a third straight title. The Wildcats won, 74-72. Phil Booth was named MVP.