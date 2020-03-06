2020 Atlantic Sun Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Atlantic Sun Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 7 and run through March 15, taking place at the highest-seeded schools.

Eight of the conference’s nine schools make the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Atlantic Sun tournament.

FIRST ROUND – MARCH 7

No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 8 Lipscomb (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 North Florida (1 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 6 Kennesaw State (4 p.m. ET)

No. 2 North Alabama vs. No. 7 Stetson (2 p.m. ET)

SEMIFINALS – MARCH 11

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (Time TBD)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (Time TBD)

FINAL – MARCH 15

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (3 p.m. ET)

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

ALEXIS POOLE, KENNESAW STATE: Alexis Poole was the regular-season scoring leader for Kennesaw State. Poole led the Atlantic Sun with 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

KERI JEWETT-GILES, FLORIDA GULF COAST: Keri Jewett-Giles helped Florida Gulf Coast to the top seed in the Atlantic Sun tournament. She finished the regular season with 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

DAY’NESHIA BANKS, STETSON: Day’Neshia Banks was among the top scorers in the Atlantic Sun through the 2019-20 season. The Hatters star led the team with 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

IVY WALLEN, NORTH ALABAMA: Ivy Wallen helped North Alabama to a No. 2 seed in the ASUN tournament this season. Wallen is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

DESTINY MARSHALL, JACKSONVILLE: Destiny Marshall helped lead the Dolphins to a No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Sun tournament. She is averaging 14.9 points and 5 rebounds as the tournament gets set to begin.

2019 CHAMPION

Florida Gulf Coast has won the last three ASUN titles and is looking for a four-peat.