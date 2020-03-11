2020 Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and runs through March 15, taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams made the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Here is the schedule for the A-10 tournament.

**

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 Saint Joseph (1 p.m. ET)

No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham (3:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 8 UMass vs. No. 9 VCU (Noon ET)

No. 5 St. Bonaventure vs. First Round Winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle (6 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Duquesne vs. First Round Winner (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Dayton vs. Second Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Second Round Winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Richmond vs. Second Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Rhode Island vs. Second Round Winner

MARCH 14 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – FINALS

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

**

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

OBI TOPPIN, DAYTON: Obi Toppin was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year. He led the upstart Dayton squad with 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

JALEN CRUTCHER, DAYTON: Jalen Crutcher helped Dayton, along with Toppin, to be one of the top teams in the nation. Crutcher averaged 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds 4.9 assists per game.

FATTS RUSSELL, RHODE ISLAND: Fatts Russell is primed to be an impact player in the A-10 Tournament. He led the Rams with 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the regular season.

JACOB GILYARD, RICHMOND: Jacob Gilyard was named to the All-A-10 First Team for his performance during the regular season. Gilyard is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists this season.

JORDAN GOODWIN, SAINT LOUIS: Jordan Goodwin was averaging 15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season. Among the few players averaging a double-double this season.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Saint Louis defeated St. Bonaventure, 55-53. Tramaine Isabell was the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.