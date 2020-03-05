2020 American Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 American Athletic Conference tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins March 6 and runs through March 9, taking place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Each of the conference’s 12 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the AAC tournament.

MARCH 6 – FIRST ROUND

No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 12 Tulsa (Noon ET)

No. 8 Temple vs. No. 9 East Carolina (2 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Houston (6 p.m. ET)

No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Memphis (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 South Florida vs. First Round winner (Noon ET)

No. 1 Connecticut vs. First Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Central Florida vs. First Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. First Round winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (4 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 9 – FINAL

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MEGAN WALKER, CONNECTICUT: Megan Walker led the American Athletic Conference in scoring with 19.5 points per game. Walker also had 8.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the top-seeded Huskies.

IIMAR’I THOMAS, CINCINNATI: Iimar’I Thomas was among the top scorers in the conference during the 2019-20 season. The Bearcats’ junior forward averaged 18.7 points along with 8 rebounds per game.

KAY KAY WRIGHT, CENTRAL FLORIDA: Kay Kay Wright helped UCF to a No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference. Wright led the team with 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

ELENA TSINEKE, SOUTH FLORIDA: Elena Tsineke, a freshman, led the Bulls in scoring with 12.4 points per game. She also averaged 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

KRYSTAL FREEMAN, TULANE: Krystal Freeman was the leader on Tulane with 15.1 points per game. She also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Tulane nearly received a first-round bye in the conference playoffs.

2019 CHAMPION

Connecticut has been the one and only champion since the formation of the AAC.