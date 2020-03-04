2020 America East Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 America East Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 13. The highest-seeded team in each matchup will host the game.

Eight of the conference’s nine teams make the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Here is the schedule for the America East tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Stony Brook vs. No. 8 Albany (6:31 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Maine vs. No. 7 Vermont (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 UMass Lowell vs. No. 6 UMBC (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Binghamton vs. No. 5 New Hampshire (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – SEMIFINAL

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

**

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

KAI MOON, BINGHAMTON: Kai Moon was named the America East Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Moon averaged 20.4 points and 4.2 rebounds during the regular season. The Bearcats are the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

HANNA CRYMBLE, VERMONT: Hanna Crymble was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 1.7 blocks to go along with 16.6 points and 8 rebounds per game. Vermont is the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament.

ANNE SIMON, MAINE: Anne Simon helped Maine to a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Simon averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

TE’YJAH OLIVER, UMBC: Te’yJah Oliver was among the All-Conference honorees for the 2019-20 season. The Retrievers’ senior guard averaged 17.7 points and 4.4 rebounds during the season.

INDIA PAGAN, STONY BROOK: India Pagan was averaging 13.4 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Seawolves during the 2019-20 season.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Maine is the defending America East Conference champion. The Black Bears defeated Hartford last season.