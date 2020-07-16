15 female ex-Redskins employees allege sexual harassment, bombshell report says

The Washington NFL franchise is under more scrutiny.

Fifteen former female employees who worked for the Redskins told The Washington Post that they were sexually harassed while working for the organization, the newspaper published in a bombshell report Thursday.

According to The Post, the team declined a request to release 15 of the former female employees from non-disclosure agreements so they could speak on the record.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder also declined several interview requests, according to the newspaper.

Last weekend, The Washington Post detailed these accusations to the team, and they found out that three employees were involved in these inappropriate behaviors, the newspaper reported. Washington’s longtime radio voice Larry Michael, who retired abruptly on Wednesday, and team director of pro personnel Alex Santos — who was recently fired — were two names mentioned in the allegations Thursday.

The team announced in a statement that it hired Washington D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson “to conduct a thorough independent review of this entire manner and help the team set new employee standards for the future.”

None of the 15 women accused Snyder or former team president Bruce Allen of inappropriate behavior, according to the newspaper. However, the women believed that they must have known that these behaviors were happening

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously,” the team said in a statement. “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”