100 burning questions about 2020 NFL season with kickoff just months away

The first game of Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans is less than 100 days away.

The defending champion Chiefs will try to stave off the new-look Texans and continue their path of dominance in the league. Patrick Mahomes will try to make sure the 2019 season wasn’t just a fluke while Deshaun Watson and Houston will have to combat the naysayers after the team traded away DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason.

While kickoff is set for Sept. 10., there are still several more questions about the season that the average fan might have going into 2020.

Below are 100 burning questions for the NFL season.

1). Will there be an NFL season? The coronavirus shut down sports across the U.S. and the world. It took until May for some sports to even start back up. The NFL is in a good position to learn from what other leagues are doing and use that information in order to kick off the 2020 season. The league has been adamant about starting the season on time despite OTAs not starting on time.

2). Will protests be back? The movement that Colin Kaepernick started during the 2016 season will likely continue into the 2020 season. Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to bring awareness and protest social injustices across the U.S. With many football players speaking out against racial injustice in wake of George Floyd’s death, it will be interesting to see whether the kneeling begins again.

3). Is Patrick Mahomes still the best? The Chiefs quarterback may have won a second straight MVP award if he didn’t dislocate his kneecap during the regular season. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title after coming back from several deficits. He is considered to be, by many, the best quarterback in the NFL. A lot will be riding on his fourth season in the NFL.

4). Will the 49ers have a Super Bowl hangover? It’s hard to get to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl or even to the title game two consecutive seasons. The 49ers lost a little bit on offense but still have a good-looking defense going into the 2020 season.

5). Will the Chiefs repeat as champions? Kansas City is the team to beat during the 2020 season being that they’re coming off a Super Bowl win and didn’t lose much in the offseason. However, getting back to the Super Bowl doesn’t come easy. Since 2010, only the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have made multiple appearances in the Super Bowl.

6). What will Tom Brady look like? Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason – a move that shocked some around the league. Brady’s final moment with the Patriots was a Pick Six against the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs. In Tampa Bay, he gets a smorgasbord of young wide receivers and Rob Gronkowski who will ignite the offense. Even still, the Buccaneers aren’t the favorites in the NFC South.

7). What’s left in New England? No Brady. No Gronkowski. New England will have a completely different look coming into the 2020 season. Bill Belichick will have a lot to prove with players who want to make a statement that they don’t necessarily need Tom Brady to win football games.

8). Will Dallas pay Dak Prescott? The underlying storyline of the 2020 offseason is the Cowboys failing to pay Dak Prescott. The quarterback had his best season yet in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions even if the Cowboys did miss the playoffs. Prescott reportedly wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

9). Is this Drew Brees’ final season? Fans could be watching Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL when he takes the field for the New Orleans Saints. Brees led the Saints to the playoffs after missing several games but was bounced by the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints have a path for Taysom Hill to take over, but whether the league’s all-time passing yards leader is finished is still up in the air.

10). Is the NFL prepared in case of a second wave? The league believes it’s going to start on time but as the months turn colder at the end of the year the league should be prepared to possibly combat a COVID-19 outbreak. Each league will likely release testing protocols upon their returns and it’s expected the NFL would do the same.

11). Will Cam Newton play in 2020? The Panthers cut Cam Newton during the offseason after the quarterback’s 2019 season with riddled with injury. Newton remains a free agent even as the most obvious landing spot would be the Patriots. Newton appears to be in great physical shape but might have to take a Ryan Tannehill-type deal and prove that he is still capable of being a starter before he earns back that role.

12). Will Antonio Brown play in 2020? Antonio Brown has not played in the NFL since the beginning of the 2019 season. He is still under investigation for multiple accusations of sex assault and rape and was arrested earlier this year after an incident at his home. If a team does sign him, he will likely be subject to NFL discipline. However, he has been working out with several NFL players in the offseason.

13). Will Colin Kaepernick play in 2020? Colin Kaepernick worked out for a handful of NFL teams last year despite the controversy surrounding it. He reportedly still has “elite” arm talent and still could be a starting quarterback in the league. However, no team has expressed interest in signing him nor have they brought him in for a workout.

14). Who will the Patriots start in Week 1? Everyone knows the Patriots will have to make a decision as to who they will start in 2020. Jarrett Stidham appears to be the favorite given what veteran players have said about the former Auburn standout. New England also signed Brian Hoyer – who has been the Patriots before and knows the offense. It’s the first time in years the team has to make a tough decision.

15). Is the NFC East up for grabs? On paper, the Cowboys appear to be the favorite to win the decision. The offense definitely sputtered in the latter half of the 2019 season causing the Philadelphia Eagles to slide up to winning the division title. It appears to be a two-team race, but the Washington Redskins and New York Giants are lurking and waiting for either team to slip up.

16). Is Lamar Jackson the best quarterback? The Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson was awarded the NFL MVP after a stellar 2019 season. It will be hard for him to rectify because of how intricate defenses can get as players progress in their careers. Jackson might have to throw more than he runs in 2020 because of that. It’s really between him and Jackson in the league.

17). Will there be a fire under Aaron Rodgers? The Packers created some controversy when they chose Jordan Love in the first round of the draft. That will put added pressure on Aaron Rodgers to step up even further and try to make things happen for the Packers. They were just one win away from a Super Bowl appearance last season, but now the spotlight is even hotter in Green Bay.

18). How tight is the NFC West? Last season, the 49ers and the Seahawks played the final game of the 2019 season in a primetime slot which determined who won the division and home-field advantage in the playoffs. This year could become even more difficult. The Rams and Sean McVay have something to prove after a setback last season. The Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans and make the offense dangerous. The NFC West will be wild.

19). Do the Vikings take then next step? The Vikings defeated the Saints in the NFC playoffs last season and move into a position to take a giant leap. The 2020 season could be the year Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen get further than the divisional round and really make a case as being one of the top teams in the NFL.

20). Can Ben Roethlisberger bounce back? Ben Roethlisberger’s 2019 season ended real early due to an arm injury and the Steelers nearly made the playoffs anyway. Roethlisberger could prove to be the missing piece and get the team back on top of the AFC North.

21). How many rookie QBs will start Week 1? Joe Burrow is a lock to start the first week of the 2020 season for the Bengals barring injury. But who will follow him? The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick while the Chargers’ Justin Herbert will have to beat out Tyrod Taylor. Jordan Love won’t start right away and neither will Jake Fromm or Jacob Eason. There’s a chance at least three rookies are taking snaps when the season begins in September.

22). Where will Jadeveon Clowney land? Jadeveon Clowney is still the best defensive lineman left out on the free-agent market. Clowney had three sacks and an interception for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

23). How will Stefon Diggs fare with the Bills? The Bills acquired Stefon Diggs from the Vikings in the offseason. The Bills now become a serious contender to win the AFC East. Diggs had 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. He will become the top target for Josh Allen.

24). How much pressure is on Sam Darnold? The Jets made Sam Darnold their franchise quarterback and the only offensive weapon they put around him was Le’Veon Bell. Losing Robby Anderson is going to hurt a lot. The pressure is already on Darnold to take the next step, but not having great targets around him is going to cause a tough year for him and the Jets.

25). Will the Dolphins’ defense be better? Miami’s point differential last season was -188, which was the worst in the league and Miami did everything in their power to address it. The Dolphins signed Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson to try and beef it up. The Dolphins are now poised to at least be better on one side of the ball.

26). What are the expectations for Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow was the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft and the Bengals followed through. While a lot is going to be put on Burrow, the health of the rest of the team matters. A.J. Green should be ready to go as will be offensive lineman Jonah Williams. Burrow will need to have the offensive weapons around him in order to succeed.

27). What are the expectations for Philip Rivers? Philip Rivers departed from the Chargers without ever having made the Super Bowl in his 15 seasons with the team. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason in a surprising move. Rivers has the targets to succeed but it will be interesting to see whether he will struggle in a new offense and a completely new ballfield.

28). How will the Chargers handle their quarterback situation? Los Angeles drafted Justin Herbert No. 6 overall but have not committed to him for the 2020 season. Tyrod Taylor is still QB1 on the depth chart and could be that going into the season. Taylor is a good quarterback but the chances are high that he will get Wally Pipp’d for the second time in his career.

29). Will Kyler Murray take a step up? The Cardinals now have two young players to build and offense around. Kyler Murray has Hopkins now to throw to along with Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona didn’t have the best season but a returning Patrick Peterson and the additions of Devon Kennard and Jordan Poyer will certainly beef up that side of the ball.

30). Which under-.500 team makes the playoffs? There are several teams who finished under .500 last season that could make the playoffs. The shortlist includes the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

31). Is Brian Flores poised to be Coach of the Year? The Dolphins definitely improved on both sides of the ball during the offseason. Miami was accused of tanking last season but managed to finish 5-11 and get the No. 5 pick in the draft. The AFC East appears to be wide open and if the Dolphins win the division it will be Flores who gets recognize as the Coach of the Year.

32). Who will the Bears start in Week 1? Chicago has maintained faith in Mitchell Trubisky for most of his career but the team acquired Nick Foles from the Jaguars in the offseason. Both quarterbacks have something to prove – Foles a Super Bowl champion who got a big deal with the Jaguars and Trubisky who has yet to really do anything offensively with the Bears.

33). How many coaches are facing uphill battles? There are a handful of coaches who could get the pink slip before the season ends or after the season. Teams and fans desire immediate success in the NFL and when they don’t, coaches can get shown the door early. There are a few teams that might make changes as to who calls plays in 2021 and beyond.

34). Is Matt Patricia on the hot seat? Poor win-loss records, a turbulent 2019 season and reported locker room issues are things that are following Matt Patricia and the Lions into the 2020 season. Detroit finished 3-12-1 last year, losing Matthew Stafford in the middle of it all. Detroit is expected to be completely healthy but whether they take a leap in the NFC North is still a question for another day.

35). Is Doug Marrone on the hot seat? The Jaguars could have made a change at the helm in 2020 but they stuck with Doug Marrone. Jacksonville has not been to the playoffs since Marrone’s first full season in 2017. To save his job, Jacksonville cannot finish last in the division for the third straight year.

36). Is Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat? Arizona fired Steve Wilkes after one season and went after the hotter coach in Kliff Kingsbury. The second-year head coach now has weapons to play with and a failure of a 2020 season is not going to look good.

37). Is Bill O’Brien on the hot seat? Bill O’Brien took a lot of heat when the team traded DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. Houston has not gone further than the divisional round in the O’Brien era despite winning four AFC South titles. Is this the year things go south for O’Brien?

38). Is Dan Quinn on the hot seat? The Falcons decided to retain Dan Quinn for the 2020 season. Quinn is entering his sixth season as Falcons head coach with two playoff appearances – including one Super Bowl appearance. Atlanta has missed the playoffs for the last two seasons. A missed playoff chance in a tight NFC South could spell the end for the Quinn era.

39). Is Adam Gase on the hot seat? Jets fans are yearning for their team to get back to the glory days of the early years of the Rex Ryan era – or at least make the playoffs. New York had a 7-9 season even as Sam Darnold missed several weeks with an illness. Anything worse in an open AFC East might mean Gase is out at the end of the season. His only saving grace? The Jets have one of the toughest schedules in football this season.

40). Is Matt Nagy on the hot seat? The Bears have one of the best defenses in the league anchored by Khlail Mack and Roquan Smith. The offense was 29th in points scored and yards gained last season. The lackluster offense could be the difference in whether Nagy gets to a third season with Chicago.

41). Is Anthony Lynn on the hot seat? Anthony Lynn is entering his fourth season as Chargers head coach. The 2020 season is going to be completely different for him and the Chargers. A new quarterback, Austin Ekeler taking a majority of the carries and some added power on defense might be the difference for the Chargers. Lynn definitely needs to get the Chargers to the playoffs this year.

42). Is Sean McVay on the hot seat? Sean McVay and the Rams are two years removed from making the Super Bowl. But missing the playoffs in 2019 wasn’t part of the plan and missing the playoffs again in 2020 will force the organization to make a decision as to whether he returns for 2021.

43). What are Zac Taylor’s expectations? Zac Taylor is entering his second season as Bengals head coach. Cincinnati is coming off a 2-14 record but also had a slew of injuries on his team. The Bengals selected Joe Burrow was their No. 1 pick and the expectations were raised. Cincinnati might have the best player coming out of the college pool in 2020, but everything has to go right for the Bengals to succeed. The Bengals will have a huge fight in the division. Anything more than five wins could be seen as a success.

44). What are Kevin Stefanksi’s expectations? The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after one season as the team’s head coach. Kevin Stefanski comes over from the Vikings and basically has to fit his offense into what the Browns already have. Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. is a great group on paper, but the team cannot settle for six wins again. Cleveland should be able to vie for a division title.

45). What are Mike McCarthy’s expectations? The Cowboys and Jason Garrett parted ways in the offseason with Mike McCarthy taking over. The expectations are always high in Dallas. The Cowboys are in a win-now mode. The offense and defense are solid and anything less than a division title would really be disappointing.

46). What are Ron Rivera’s expectations? Ron Rivera takes over a Redskins team that really cannot go lower than they’ve been the last few years. The development of Dwayne Haskins and the offense is going to be incredibly important. The defense will have Chase Young added to an already tough defensive line. Washington could contend for a wildcard spot if everything goes right for them.

47), What are Joe Judge’s expectations? Joe Judge comes into the Giants organization which is in a state of flux. Daniel Jones will enter his first full season as the starting quarterback and the team will hope Saquon Barkley will stay healthy through the 2020 season as well as the rest of the team. It will be interesting to see if any Bill Belichick philosophies carry over to the Giants. The 2020 season could be seen as the real first start of a rebuilding year.

48). What are Matt Rhule’s expectations? The Panthers hired Matt Rhule from Baylor during the offseason, replacing Ron Rivera. Carolina has a completely new look with Teddy Bridgewater now taking the snaps instead of Cam Newton. Carolina’s offense is still something to be reckoned with and in the middle of an NFC South division that’s going to be incredibly tough.

49). Can Nick Bosa replicate his rookie season? Nick Bosa was the 49ers’ No. 2 pick in 2019. He came on strong in his rookie season. It’s going to be difficult for Bosa to try to put up the same numbers as he did in 2019 – nine sacks, 47 tackles and an interception. He’s going to be key on that defensive line, which will now include Javon Kinlaw.

50). Which division winners could take a step back? It’s notoriously difficult to win in the NFL and continued success is almost unheard of – with the Patriots being the exception. There are a few division winners from the 2019 season who could take a step back in 2020. Those include the Patriots, Texans, Eagles, Packers and 49ers.

51). Which quarterbacks are poised to improve? There are at least three quarterbacks who are going to improve upon their 2019 seasons: Broncos’ Drew Lock, Browns’ Baker Mayfield and Cardinals’ Kyler Murray. All of their teams have improved during the offseason and may surprise some people going into next season.

52). Which quarterbacks are poised to take a step back? There are at least three quarterbacks who may take a step back next season. Texans’ Deshaun Watson, 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo and Colts’ Philip Rivers. Watson lost a top target in DeAndre Hopkins which sets the Texans back a bit in general. Garoppolo will have to fight a Super Bowl hangover in which his team had the lead and then blew it. Rivers is entering a completely new stage of his career, a new team and a new playbook to learn.

53). Which running backs are poised to improve? There are at least three running backs who could improve upon their 2019 seasons. Steelers’ James Conner, Browns’ Nick Chubb and Chiefs’ Damien Williams. Conner can definitely find himself bouncing back from an injury-riddled season. Chubb is in line to get even more carries for the Browns and Williams was a stud in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and will likely get ample opportunity to build upon that in 2020.

54). Which running backs are poised to take a step back? Some running backs might find themselves taking a step back in 2020. Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, 49ers’ Raheem Mostert and Titans’ Derrick Henry could be candidates. McCaffrey was a candidate for MVP but the more the team uses him the more likely he could be susceptible for injuries. The same goes for Henry. The team relied on him a ton in the playoffs and the added usage could only increase the potential of him breaking down. Mostert broke out during the playoffs after not starting a game during the regular season. The job is now his to lose.

55). Which wide receivers are poised to improve? Three wide receivers who have the potential to improve include the Broncos’ Courtland Sutton, Titans’ A.J. Brown and Packers’ Allen Lazard. More eyes will be focused on the Broncos – and Sutton – this season. Brown may not be a household name yet but he will become Ryan Tannehill’s primary target in 2020. Lazard has breakout potential as Aaron Rodgers will try to find someone as reliable as Davante Adams next season.

56). Which wide receivers are poised to take a step back? Three wide receivers who may take a step back this season include the Saints’ Michael Thomas, Patriots’ Julian Edelman and Browns’ Jarvis Landry. It’s not because they’re regressing but the new situations they will be in along with defenses wising up to their abilities. Thomas was the best wide receiver in football last season but you can’t expect him to get 185 targets again in 2020. It’s unclear who the Patriots will have at quarterback and if Edelman is the top target he will surely be smothered by opposing defenses. Landry has been able to get more than 80 receptions in the last two seasons but the playbook could see Odell Beckham Jr. get more targets.

57). Which tight ends are poised to improve? There’s at least three tight ends who could improve upon their 2020 seasons. The Raiders’ Darren Waller, Browns’ Austin Hooper and whoever is behind Rob Gronkowski in the depth chart. The Raiders’ offense looks good on paper and it could open up more changes for Waller. Hooper joins a Browns offense that is ready to explode, they might have found the right fit with Hooper who is coming from the Falcons. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard could thrive with Tom Brady as the quarterback and Gronkowski as the starting tight end.

58). Which tight ends are poised to take a step back? While tight ends have been thriving in the NFL, there are a few who could take a step back. The Giants’ Evan Engram, Bears’ Jimmy Graham and Seahawks’ Greg Olsen are among those who may regress in 2020. Engram needs a healthy and productive year to be a part of the Giants’ future moving forward. Graham is coming toward the end of his career but may have to play second fiddle to rookie Cole Kmet in Chicago. Olsen will get another chance to win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks but the team is already inundated at the position. The number of reps he will get is questionable.

59). Which defensive linemen are poised to improve? There are at least three defensive linemen who can do even better come 2020. Those candidates include the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Eagles’ Brandon Graham and Redskins’ Matthew Ioannidis. Crosby racked up nine sacks in his rookie season with the Raiders. He can only go up from here. Graham posted his best season since 2017 with 8.5 sacks and 50 tackles and is poised to be a leader on defense again. Ioannidis is a part of the underrated Redskins’ defensive line. He had a quiet 8.5 sacks last season, which makes him ripe for a big 2020.

60). Which defensive linemen are poised to take a step back? NFL teams can get creative with blocking schemes which makes it likely some defensive lineman could regress in 2020, including the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Bears’ Robert Quinn and Steelers’ Cam Heyward. Donald has carried the Rams’ defense up front for several seasons. He posted 12.5 sacks last season after coming off 20.5 the season before. Offenses are surely going to make it even tougher for him to get to their quarterbacks. Quinn had a breakout year with the Cowboys in 2019 and is looking to carry it over to Chicago. He posted 11.5 sacks but it was the first time in four years he had those numbers. It might not be a fluke but that’s up to Quinn. Heyward has consistently been solid for the Steelers. He had nine sacks and a career-high 83 tackles in 2019. Teams know he is going to put the pressure on, which is why he may not have consistent numbers in 2020.

61). Which linebackers are poised to improve? There will be linebackers who had a bit of a relative down year in 2019 who will be looking to make a mark in 2020. The Bears’ Khalil Mack, Titans’ Harold Landry and Texans’ Whitney Mercilus are among those who will make a bigger impact. Mack is on the shortlist because it’s the first time since his rookie season he finished with fewer than 10 sacks. It will likely change this season. Landry is a young linebacker entering his third season. He had nine sacks in 2019 and will likely get double-digit sacks in 2020. Merciulus came on strong for the Texans in 2019 and is poised for another great season. He will likely be in a starting role and may finish with more than 10 sacks.

62). Which linebackers are poised to take a step back? There will be linebackers who won’t be as impactful as they were in 2019. The Buccaneers’ Shaq Barrett, Giants’ Blake Martinez and the Falcons’ Dante Fowler are three potential candidates who can slip up in 2020. Barrett had a fantastic year for the Buccaneers and led the league with 19.5 sacks but the last person to lead the league in sacks in back-to-back seasons was Reggie White. Barrett will be heavily guarded against this season. Martinez was second the NFL in tackles in 2019 with 155. He signed with the Giants in 2020 and will likely have to do more on defense than he did with the Packers. Fowler has had consistent success but in a new city it may be tougher for him to get acclimated to a new defense.

63). Which cornerbacks are poised to improve? For defenses to improve, secondaries will have to improve. The Seahawks’ Tre Flowers, Patriots’ J.C. Jackson and Packers’ Kevin King could be some of the players who will help their team improve. Flowers had three interceptions last season along with 82 tackles in 15 games. He could become a problem for teams in his third season. Jackson is entering his third season with the Patriots and is not listed as a starter on the depth chart. But five interceptions might give him some more reps in any position in the secondary. King recorded five picks for the Packers in his third season in 2019. It was his first full season as a starter. He could be someone who becomes a difference maker in games.

64). Which cornerbacks are poised to take a step back? There are several cornerbacks who really stepped up last season and might become less effective in 2020 because the ball might not get thrown to their side of the ball. The Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore is one of them. He was the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year and had six interceptions and 20 passes defended. It will be dangerous for any quarterback to throw to his side of the field. The Bills’ Tre’Davious White and Steelers’ Joe Haden may also take steps back. White was tied with six interceptions and Haden had five. Teams may start getting wise to them and not throw to the same pastures they roam.

65). Which safeties are poised to improve? There are some safeties you may know by name come the 2020 season. The Cardinals’ Budda Baker, Saints’ Marcus Williams and Titans’ Kevin Byard have the potential to take a leap in 2020. Baker was No. 1 among safeties in total tackles with 147. He didn’t have an interception but he showed he can make an impact even as a young player. Williams has proven to be a staple in the secondary. In 15 games in 2019, he had four interceptions and 55 tackles. Byard is another player ready to be more impactful. Byard has the ability to be among the top defensive backs in the league. He had five picks in 2019 and is only three seasons removed from leading the NFL with eight.

66). Which safeties are poised to take a step back? It’s hard to decide which players may go through regression in 2020. Some players like the Packers’ Adrian Amos and the Raiders’ Erik Harris might have to have a second solid season to prove their solid 2019s were not fluky. The Chargers’ Rayshawn Jenkins may be up there with him. He became a full-time starter for the Chargers in 2019 and had three interceptions.

67). Can Carson Wentz stay healthy for the entire 2020 season? Carson Wentz played all 16 games for the Eagles in 2019 – the first time he’s done that since his rookie year. However, he was injured in the playoff game against the Seahawks and the team may have won if he were healthy. Wentz and the Eagles don’t have real insurance in the backup QB department. It’s on Wentz to stay healthy – fully healthy – in order for Philadelphia to win. It’s up to him and the team to make sure that happens.

68). Can Jameis Winston pull a Ryan Tannehill? Ryan Tannehill waited around long enough and got a shot at the Titans’ starting role and kept it. He did the bare minimum to get the Titans to the AFC title game but landed a long-term contract in the process. Jameis Winston will have to do the same thing with the Saints. He may not get a chance to start in 2020 but learning from Drew Brees and trying to parlay that into a starting job in 2021 is his best chance.

69). How much does Rob Gronkowski have left in the tank? Rob Gronkowski “retired” from the Patriots and signed with the Buccaneers. It seemed like a long con for him but he gets to pair up with Tom Brady once again. His effectiveness is definitely questionable. In retirement, he talked about the terrible injuries he suffered and lost a lot of weight. His sabbatical from might have done more harm than good. Only time will tell whether he can be the force of nature he was.

70). Who is the Panthers’ No. 1 wide receiver? The Panthers will have to see who the dominant receiver in their offense becomes in 2020. D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are Teddy Bridgewater’s two main targets. Moore had 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns last season. Anderson was solid for the Jets with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdown catches.

71). Which late-round pick will have the most impact? There are several players from the latter rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft who could make a significant impact on their teams immediately. Seahawks tight end Coly Parkinson might end up getting more playing time then once thought. The Browns’ Donovan Peoples-Jones could also become a threat in the new offense. Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither could also be thrown into that category as well.

72). Can Todd Gurley gut out another All-Pro season? Concerns about Todd Gurley’s knee are aplenty but he may find himself getting a majority of the carries with his new team – the Falcons. Last season, Gurley rushed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns and was surprisingly released in the offseason. If Gurley, stays healthy then there could be an All-Pro selection for him.

73). Can J.J. Watt stay healthy for the entire 2020 season? The Texans’ defense is predicated on J.J. Watt staying healthy for an entire season. He’s only played a full season once in four seasons. His impact is really limited if he’s on the sidelines.

74). Can Derrick Henry run away with the 2020 MVP? Derrick Henry didn’t receive one MVP vote despite leading the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. As he searches for a lucrative contract, Henry is likely to try to push the pedal to the metal this season. He should be looked at as a dark-horse contender to knock Lamar Jackson from his throne and compete for the league’s top player award.

75). Will the young Panthers defense find success? The Panthers might have the most underrated defense in the league. Carolina drafted Derrick Brown in the top 10 and will look to build upon the success Mario Addison had last season. The large hole was left by Luke Kuechly’s retirement. But the addition of Tahir Whitehead and the progress of Brian Burns is going to be an important factor.

76). Which rookie quarterback will break out in 2020? Joe Burrow will definitely have the most eyes on him during the season and if top targets like A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins stay healthy then he might have more immediate success in 2020 than most people think.

77). Which rookie running back will break out in 2020? Watch out for Eno Benjamin. The Cardinals have shown they like to use a multitude of running backs during the season. Benjamin is third on the depth chart and the time that he gets could become extremely lucrative. Benjamin rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons at Arizona State.

78). Which rookie wide receiver will break out in 2020? Jerry Jeudy was considered to be the best wide receiver on the board despite being the second one chosen in the draft. He will become an important part of the Broncos’ offense and surely become one of Drew Lock’s favorite target. He will also take some of the pressure off Courtland Sutton to perform.

79). Which rookie tight end will break out in 2020? If anyone should be feeling the pressure going into the 2020 season, it’s Browns tight end David Njoku. Rookie Harrison Bryant is waiting behind him and Austin Hooper and is ready to make some kind of impact in 2020. Bryant had more than 1,000 receiving yards in his final year at Florida Atlantic and was named the top tight end in the nation.

80). Which rookie defensive lineman will break out in 2020? There are several defensive linemen who can break out immediately come 2020. Two names that come to mind immediately are the 49ers’ Javon Kinlaw and the Panthers’ Derrick Brown. Both were high draft picks and both will likely start immediately. Both players are highly talented and will be called upon to do more than the average rookie.

81). Which rookie linebacker will break out in 2020? Isiah Simmons was thought to be among the best overall players in the draft and he landed with the Cardinals. The opportunities Simmons could have are plentiful. Teams likely planning for players like Chandler Jones or Jordan Hicks might miss Simmons coming through and popping the quarterback. The Clemson standout is going to be called on to do more than just be a rookie in his first year.

82). Which rookie cornerback will break out in 2020? Damon Arnette was exactly who the Raiders wanted in the draft despite raising eyebrows and taking him in the first round. Arnette will be put into a position to thrive and prove the doubters wrong. He had a solid career at Ohio State and once he gets his footing with the Raiders he could become a big-play cornerback.

83). Which rookie safety will break out in 2020? Xavier McKinney may have been the Giants’ best pick of the entire draft. McKinney has big-play potential and could make an immediate impact in New York. The Giants’ defense as a whole isn’t really great on paper. But the addition of McKinney is a sight for sore eyes. Though listed as a backup free safety going into the preseason, it’s like he takes the job away from Julian Love before the 2020 season officially kicks off.

84). Who is the Packers’ go-to wide receiver? Davante Adams is the Packers’ No. 1 receiver on the depth chart but he managed to only play in 12 games last season. If Adams can’t stay healthy, Aaron Rodgers will have to look elsewhere for reliability. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are options as well. Green Bay picked up Devin Funchess in the offseason. With a quarterback like Rodgers, Funchess could soon become a dangerous target. There are still some unknowns for the Packers offense going into 2020.

85). Are the Broncos a dark horse in the AFC West? Drew Lock and the Broncos finished the 2019 season a quiet 7-9. Denver has the defense to really make noise in the division but the offense will have to step up dramatically. If Lock and Sutton can thrive as a QB-WR duo and Philip Lindsay can continue his tear through the league, Denver might shock some people this season. Their two matchups with the Chiefs are going to be even more important.

86). Can Gardner Minshew II thrive in Jacksonville? Gardner Minshew II is a bit of an enigma in the NFL. He helped the Jaguars win football games after Nick Foles went down with an injury. But his status long term is up in there air. Many experts believe the Jaguars are using 2020 to tank for Trevor Lawrence. Minshew will be looking to silence the noise. It will be tough for him. He will have to take a leap as will D.J. Chark in 2020 for them to even have a shot for a division crown.

87). Will the Raiders thrive in Las Vegas? The Raiders are saying hello to their new home this season. Games will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. The Raiders have a good enough team to make some noise in the AFC West. But stopping the Chiefs from dominating the division is going to be difficult. Las Vegas made some key moves in the offseason, adding Nick Kwiatkowski and Cory Littleton to the defense.

88). Can Steelers stars bounce back from injuries? Pittsburgh lost three key players last season to injuries – Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. Still, the team narrowly missed out on the playoffs. It stands to reason that Pittsburgh will have a good chance at bouncing back and making the playoffs this season. However, each team in the AFC North got better. There’s no doubt the division is going to be even more of a dog fight in 2020.

89). Are the Titans for real? The Titans made waves in the AFC playoffs last season and were just one win away from making the Super Bowl. Derrick Henry and the defense carried the team that far with Ryan Tannehill doing just enough to push them over the edge. Tannehill was rewarded with a lucrative contract and now it’s time for them to step up. The AFC South is very wide open. The Titans could easily win the division this season but they have to prove they’re as good as advertised in the playoffs.

90). Did the Texans light a fire underneath Deshaun Watson? The Texans traded away one of the best wide receivers in football in DeAndre Hopkins, leaving Deshaun Watson limited in who he has to throw to this season. Watson is a fierce competitor and what the Texans may have done is lit a fire underneath the quarterback. Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills and Will Fuller V will be majorly important for the team this season.

91). Are the Chiefs unstoppable? Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs might have one more season of domination left. Kansas City is really good because a lot of their great players are on lower-value contracts which makes it possible for them to add veteran players on high-priced deals. Once Mahomes gets his mega-deal, the Chiefs will look a bit more mortal. But in 2020, unless there’s a significant injury, Kansas City will appear to be as unstoppable as they have been the last two seasons.

92). Who is the favorite to win the AFC East? The Bills will probably have the best shot at knocking off the Patriots in the AFC East. The Bills were very close in doing so last season and they acquired Stefon Diggs in the offseason to make things more interesting in the division. While the Patriots could somehow manage to win the division again, Buffalo should be looked at as the frontrunner.

93). Who is the favorite to win the AFC North? The Ravens will likely hold off the three other teams in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson is not going anywhere and Baltimore added a ton of more speed to the offense and a lot more power on defense. You can’t expect the Browns and Steelers to immediately come back and make a run in the division.

94). Who is the favorite to win the AFC South? The AFC South is as open as the AFC East. While the Texans might have the edge even after trading DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans could look to build upon 2019’s successful playoff run and turn it into a division title. Tennessee has not won a division title since the 2008 season.

95). Who is the favorite to win the AFC West? The Chiefs should still be looked at as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. The team is bringing back all of its corps players and Patrick Mahomes is still leading the offense. How much of a down year could they possibly have? Don’t count out the Broncos or the Raiders, though.

96). Who is the favorite to win the NFC East? The NFC East will be a two-team race again. The Eagles and the Cowboys will fight for the top of the division. The Redskins and Giants shouldn’t be counted out entirely, but the Cowboys should still be the team to beat despite sputtering in the middle of last season and losing the crown to the Eagles.

97). Who is the favorite to win the NFC North? The Packers and Vikings remain the top dogs in the NFC North. It’s going to be hard to knock off the Packers even if the Vikings might have the better offense all-around. It’s going to be really fun watching those two teams compete this coming season.

98). Who is the favorite to win the NFC South? While the Buccaneers are looked at as the favorites on paper because of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the Saints are still bringing back Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and a hungry defense. Plus, the Saints don’t have to teach their main guys a new playbook. The Saints definitely have the edge in the division race – at least for now.

99). Who is the favorite to win the NFC West? The NFC West is the tightest division in the NFL going into 2020. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will likely become an important duo in the NFL this season. Plus, the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams have veteran players who are still hungry to get back to the Super Bowl. San Francisco has the edge but it’s really anyone’s ball game.

100). Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl? Predicting who will win Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., is nearly impossible. The Chiefs have a great chance of defending their title but don’t count out the Ravens, Bills, Buccaneers, Saints, 49ers or Seahawks this year.