1 thing separates Katie Ledecky from the rest, US Olympic swimming legend says

Katie Ledecky will enter the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of the favorites in the pool, no matter which event she competes in.

The American swimming star has 10 Olympic medals, including seven gold and three silver. She took home gold medals in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events and silver in the 400-meter and the 4×200-meter events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If she wins at least three medals again, Ledecky will become the American record-holder for most medals by a female swimmer. Dara Torres, Jenny Thompson and Natalie Coughlin hold the record currently with 12 total.

Torres told Fox News Digital in a recent interview there was one thing that stood out to her that makes Ledecky the greatest Olympian of all time.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the medal count to make her the greatest Olympian of all time,” Torres said. “She’s going to be competing in her fourth Olympic Games. The thing that’s so special about Katie is she can swim a 100, and she can swim a mile. I swam a 100 – there’s no way I could swim a mile.

SUNNY CHOI DISHES ON JOURNEY TO TEAM USA AS ONE OF COUNTRY’S FIRST OLYMPIC B-GIRLS

“So she has just this versatility that a lot of swimmers don’t have. I mean, obviously (Michael) Phelps did with all the different disciplines that he swam, but it’s so amazing the distances she can swim in and excels at.”

Torres, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of her partnership with BOOST, said Ledecky faces stiff competition in the pool this year, but she hopes that she ends up breaking the medal mark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Myself, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson hold the most number of Olympic medals, which is 12,” she said. “I really hope to see her surpass that, which I think she will. She will be give a little bit of a run for her money and there are some great simmers out there, but she should be able to shine like she has in the past.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.