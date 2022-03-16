Zelenskyy to address Congress at critical moment in Russia-Ukraine war

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Congress will hear an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday about his country’s fight against the brutal invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The address will come as Russia’s forces ratchet up their offense against major Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. Russians are taking more ground in Ukraine and aggressively targeting civilians as they encounter stiff resistance as the invasion nears the end of its third full week.

Zelenskyy will give the address via video from Kyiv, where he’s chosen to remain even as Russian forces move on the city. The Ukrainian president said previously that he is being targeted for assassination by Russian saboteurs.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“I am assuming that he will say things very similar to what he said a week ago in the video conference call that he had with all 100 senators,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday when asked about the planned address. “What President Zelenskyy told us in that call, he began the call by saying this may be the last time you ever hear from me.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: CONGRESS EYES MIG-29 FIGHTER JET TRANSFER AS NEXT WHITE HOUSE PRESSURE POINT

“It is one of the highest honors of any Congress to welcome remarks by foreign heads of state, but it is nearly unheard of in modern times that we hear from a leader fighting for his life, fighting for his country’s survival, and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday.

“What does courage look like?” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., added on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Well, we see it every day on television out of Ukraine. … We see the face of courage in the president of Ukraine, an extraordinary individual who was once a rising stand-up comedian, who is now a rising stand-up president.”

RUSSIA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST BIDEN AND TOP US OFFICIALS

Zelenskyy’s address follows weeks of intense debate among American officials about how far the U.S. should go to assist Ukraine, including helping provide fighter jets, without further escalating the conflict.

One of Zelenskyy’s biggest asks is that the United States facilitate getting Polish fighter jets to his military to help prevent Russia from getting uncontested aerial superiority. And there’s increasing pressure from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress for President Biden to make that happen.

“I also expect President Zelenskyy to say as he said to us on the video conference call that their top priority – we asked, ‘What do you need, what do you need most?’ And he said they need fighter jets,” Cruz said.

WHITE HOUSE INSISTS NO-FLY ZONE OVER UKRAINE ‘COULD PROMPT WAR WITH RUSSIA’

But the White House is adamant that providing those jets to Ukraine risks provoking Russia and escalating to a full-scale war between the U.S. and Russia. The administration also suggested more air defense and anti-tank weapons would be more effective for Ukraine.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said he doesn’t think the explanation from the White House “holds water,” because if the other systems are effective, they’d be “just as if not more provocative than jets.” But he acknowledged there are logistical issues to work out on providing fighter jets that Zelenskyy might address Wednesday.

WHITE HOUSE WARNS OF ‘CONSEQUENCES’ IF CHINA PROVIDES AID TO RUSSIA: ‘THE WORLD IS WATCHING CLOSELY’

“That could be a productive thing to come out of the discussion tomorrow,” Gallagher said. “If he calls for it, and we can all kind of game it out, maybe there’s a productive path forward. … Maybe it’s too late just because the Biden administration took it off the table… Certainly, if Zelenskyy delivers an inspiring address, maybe there will be more enthusiasm for more creative ways we can support him going forward.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told Fox News he expected the discussion with Zelenskyy to “touch on topics like sanctions, bolstering NATO support, and prosecuting Putin as a war criminal.”

BIDEN ADMIN HAS ‘DEEP CONCERNS’ ABOUT CHINA’S ‘ALIGNMENT’ WITH RUSSIA AMID WAR AGAINST UKRAINE, OFFICIAL SAYS

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., also emphasized that the U.S. has “lots of tools in our toolkit… to apply pressure to Russia” without direct military confrontation. He suggested that the U.S. start producing more domestic energy.

“I’d love to see President Zelenskyy address the fact that our allies are sending 300 million U.S. dollars a day to the country of Russia for oil and natural gas,” he said.

FOX NEWS CAMERAMAN PIERRE ZAKRZEWSKI KILLED IN UKRAINE

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., meanwhile, emphasized the gravity of Ukraine’s situation and slammed the few Republicans who are attacking the Ukrainian president.

“President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine been brave and courageous, and they are engaged in leading the struggle between democracy and autocracy, between freedom and tyranny, between truth and propaganda,” Jeffries said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s a hero. He’s not a thug, as some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have suggested,” Jeffries continued. “And I look forward to him both thanking the Congress for the work that we’ve done so far, as well as delivering a unifying message about what’s at stake for the free world.”

The address will occur 9 a.m. ET.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.