Zelenskyy defiantly provides his location in Kyiv: ‘I’m not afraid of anyone’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed not to leave Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, going so far as to reveal his location as Russian forces continue their assault on the city.

“On Bankova Street,” Zelenskyy said in a Monday social media post. “Not hiding, and I’m not afraid of anyone.” Bankova Street is where the presidential offices are located,

The Ukrainian leader defiantly pointed his camera out the window from just across the street from his office, showing that it was nighttime in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy vowed that he would be “staying in Kyiv” despite the Russian invasion of the city, despite already surviving three attempts on his life since the start of the ar.

“I’m here,” Zelenskyy said.