Zeldin slams Pelosi for praising Biden's handling of border: 'She is a dishonest hack'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is a “dishonest hack” who needs to be replaced by someone new in Congress, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

LEE ZELDIN: Yeah, and it’s a reminder that between Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn, the top three members of the House Democratic leadership, the top three members of House leadership, they have been serving now in the House of Representatives for well over 100 years. It’s time to go.

…

We need to bring in new blood, new ideas, because you have people like Speaker Pelosi who’s just a dishonest hack on stuff like this.

…

And I hate to say it, but what we need is for people to be honest about what’s happening, because the crisis will only get worse until someone like Speaker Pelosi listens to some of her Texas Democrats in her delegation who say, ‘hey, listen, there’s a crisis I see to my district and you better do something about it, because it’s coming to your district if you don’t stop it.’

