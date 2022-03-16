Youngest GOP congresswoman launching PAC to elect reps with ‘American grit’

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Kat Cammack, the youngest Republican woman in Congress, has launched a new leadership political action committee aimed at electing more blue-collar conservatives to the House.

Cammack, 34, will kick off her “American Grit” PAC Wednesday that will identify, fund and mentor conservative candidates that have non-traditional political backgrounds. Rather than lawyers and career politicians, Cammack says she’s looking to endorse moms, vocational workers, first responders and young people who faced adversity.

“It is the blue-collar, working-class American that we are looking for,” Cammack told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. “I want to see heart. I want to see moms elected to Congress. I want to see your blue-collar workers, your electricians, your contractors, your commercial sandblasters.”

AT CAMMACK SHARES PERSONAL STORY ABOUT ABORTION: ‘MY MOM CHOSE LIFE’

Cammack, a freshman from Florida, is the daughter of a single mom who was a second-generation commercial sandblaster. She experienced homelessness when her family lost their small cattle ranch in Colorado and had to stay at an extended stay motel for four months, she said.

“We’re looking for people who actually know what it’s like to go fill up their own gas tank and have had to work paycheck to paycheck and really work hard for everything that they have,” Cammack said of her American Grit PAC. “That’s who we’re targeting, because I think the Republican Party has become the party of the working class. And it’s time that we reflect that now.”

Cammack got her start in politics by working for former Rep. Ted Yoho’s campaign and then joined his congressional staff as deputy chief of staff. She won a 10-way primary in the red Gainesville area district in 2020 to succeed the retiring Yoho by running as a pro-gun, pro-law enforcement, pro-Trump and pro-life constitutional conservative.

PELOSI MARKS EQUAL PAY DAY WITH LABOR SECRETARY MARTY WALSH, SAYS NEW DATA IS ‘HEARTBREAKING’

She’s married to her husband, Matt, a SWAT medic, and has been active in advocating for police and first responders.

Cammack already hired an executive director for her PAC, Kory Wood, and will launch the website Wednesday: www.AmericanGritPAC.com. Her goal is to raise at least $100,000 for the midterm elections and fund between 10-15 candidates. She’s vetting candidates and will make endorsements at a later date.

With the vast majority of seats in the House either solidly blue or solidly red, Cammack said she’ll be endorsing in primary elections to help give some of these non-traditional candidates a leg-up. Once they are elected, she intends to mentor them so they are able to be effective on Day One of entering Congress.

She says it will take grit to get conservative priorities over the finish line and lamented the fact that when Republicans had control of the White House and Congress, “we failed” to complete the agenda, such as repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

“More than ever, we’ve got to be one team [with] one mission,” Cammack said of building a GOP Congress that won’t fracture when it comes to important votes.

While Cammack enjoys the title of the youngest female Republican in the House, she’s eager to pass the torch so more candidates like her will also take office.

She has nothing against her Harvard-educated colleagues, but Cammack is interested in candidates who may have been passed over by traditional political groups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While I am very impressed with people who … have an Ivy League degree, I’m looking for someone who has a Vo-Tech degree,” Cammack said of candidates with vocational and technical training.

“I want firefighters, police officers, veterans … moms who have raised their kids and supported a family,” Cammack continued. “Those are the voices that we need to have in our nation’s government.”