‘Yellowstone’ characters top the charts of fastest growing names for boys, says Social Security Administration

The two fastest-growing names for boys in the U.S. last year are inspired by the hit show “Yellowstone,” according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

SSA said the names “Dutton” and “Kayce” are ranked #1 and #2 on the list of top five fastest-growing boys’ names in 2022.

Dutton is the surname of the fictional family who own the Yellowstone ranch in the hit Paramount Network show. Kevin Costner plays the patriarch, John Dutton. His son in the show is Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes.

“One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year!” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security.

“And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey,” he said.

SSA began compiling its list of popular baby names in 1997. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends, the agency says.

The “Yellowstone” series, created by real-life rancher Taylor Sheridan, has been enormously successful and is now a three-spin-off franchise. The show depicts generations of Duttons since the early 1800s fighting to keep their ranch land in Montana.

Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” empire already includes prequels “1883” and “1923” as well as the upcoming spinoff “Bass Reeves.”

The original show starring veteran actor Costner will not be renewed for a 6th season, the network announced earlier this year.

But Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month that Matthew McConaughey is lined up to star in an extension series set within the “Yellowstone” universe.

