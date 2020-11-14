'Year of Republican women': McCarthy celebrates House wins from Florida to California

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy celebrated “the year of Republican women” Saturday, lauding the record number of women who flipped districts from blue to red on Nov. 3.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, rejected any blame aimed at her for the Democrats’ majority shrinking in the lower chamber, saying Friday: “I accept credit for winning the majority and holding the House.”

NEW YORK GOP CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT REVEALS INTEREST IN FORMING HOUSE ANTI-SOCIALIST ‘SQUAD’

McCarthy praised Rep.-elect Young Kim, who returned a traditionally red seat in Orange County, Calif., to the GOP, as “an amazing woman,” after her race was called by The Associated Press on Friday night.

Another Korean-American GOP candidate, Michelle Steele, also managed to flip an Orange County district.

“We won from Miami to Oklahoma City to New York to California. Not one Republican incumbent lost, so I don’t know what Nancy Pelosi was talking about because 12 Democrat incumbents lost … every single Democrat either lost to a woman, minority or veteran,” McCarthy said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

MIAMI TAKES A RIGHT TURN: REPUBLICANS DOMINATE FLORIDA HOUSE WINS

“This is the year of Republican women,” he said. “Because more than 50% of this incoming freshman class is made up of women or minorities. We are stronger because of our diversity.”

At least 15 freshman Republican woman have won their House races with more yet to be called.

Flanked by Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, and Rep.-elect Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, McCarthy said: “We’re going to have more women in the Republican Congress than in the history of Congress before, and it’s just only the beginning. We’re just getting started.”

Salazar, a former Spanish-language journalist, said she beat Democratic Donna Shalala due to fears surrounding one word: “Socialism.”