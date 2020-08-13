Yang now makes the cut, says he'll speak at Democratic convention

Andrew Yang said he’s been added to the list of speakers at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Yang – the tech entrepreneur and one-time long-shot candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination whose campaign gained traction last year – publicly expressed his disappointment earlier this week at not being invited to speak at the quadrennial confab.

But on Thursday Yang tweeted that “it’s official – we have been added to the DNC Convention speaker lineup!”

And he thanked his supporters – known during the Democratic presidential primaries as the Yang Gang – “and everyone else who made this happen!” Yang added that he’ll be speaking “Thursday night around 9 pm,” which would put him on the same night that former Vice President Joe Biden gives his convention presidential nomination acceptance speech.

After Democratic Party officials on Tuesday unveiled the speaking lineup for the convention, which didn’t include Yang, he took to Twitter to say “I’ve got to be honest I kind of expected to speak.”

He jokingly added, “Maybe I endorsed against one too many incumbents.”

Yang announced his candidacy for the White House in 2018 – ahead of everyone other than then-Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, who formally launched his campaign in the summer of 2017.

Yang’s candidacy gained traction last year, thanks to his enthusiastic approach to campaign politics as well as his popular proposal for a so-called “Freedom Dividend,” which was a universal basic income program that would pay each adult American $1,000 per month.

On the final day of 2019, as his fundraising figures and poll numbers started to rise, he told Fox News that his “campaign is growing very, very, quickly, growing faster than any other campaign in the field.”

But after distant finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary – the first two contests in the presidential nominating calendar – Yang dropped out of the race in February.

Yang endorsed Biden a month later.

