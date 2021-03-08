Wyoming Gov. Gordon lifts mask mandate, rolls back coronavirus restrictions

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Monday that the state would be lifting its state-wide mask mandate as well as some other Covid-19 economic restrictions.

The new order lifting restrictions will allow a number of business categories — including bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — to “resume normal operations” on March 16.

Gordon, a Republican, cited the “declining number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations” in Wyoming as well as the state’s “significant success” in a vaccine rollout as reasons behind the easing of restrictions.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic. It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward,” said Gordon.

“I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

Gordon’s announcement comes as many states across the country — such as Texas and Mississippi — have begun lifting coronavirus restrictions.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster recently touted his state’s lack of a mask mandate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they couldn’t remove one because they “never had one in the first place.”

“South Carolina took a measured approach and never closed. We gave South Carolinians the freedom to choose for themselves what’s best for their health and family,” McMaster, a Republican, added.