Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney announces bid for re-election, faces steep opposition from party leadership

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) announced her bid for reelection on Thursday evening, despite steep opposition from Republican leadership.

Cheney made the announcement on Twitter, stating that “I’m running for re-election and asking for your vote because this is a fight we must win.”

“In Wyoming, we know what it means to ride for the brand. We live in the greatest nation God has ever created, and our brand is the U.S. Constitution,” Cheney said.

The incumbent will face Harriet Hageman in the state’s primary, who was endorsed by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy during an interview with The Federalist in February.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems,” McCarthy told The Federalist. “I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come.”

Hageman has also been endorsed by Former President Trump.

Cheney’s reelection announcement comes just two days before Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Casper, Wyoming to support Hageman.

