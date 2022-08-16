Wyoming 2022 primary results

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get the Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center.

Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, as well as candidates for the state’s sole House seat, who will appear on the ballot in the November midterm elections.

Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., faces nearly certain defeat by Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Cheney is the final Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump to face a primary election. Among the other nine GOP representatives to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment, only two will be on the ballot in November.