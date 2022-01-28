NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice told actress Bette Midler to “kiss” his dog, Babydog’s “hiney.”

Justice’s jab at Midler came at the end of his State of the State address, where he touted West Virginia’s wins and recently announced economic developments.

“Absolutely too many people doubted us. They never believed in West Virginia,” Justice said in his remarks. “They never believed in West Virginia — that we could do it.”

BETTE MIDLER APOLOGIZES FOR TWITTER ‘OUTBURST’ CALLING WEST VIRGINIA ‘POOR, ILLITERATE’: ‘I’M JUST SEEING RED’

“They told every bad joke in the world about us,” Justice continued. “And so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: kiss her hiney!”

Applause and laughter erupted after Justice’s roast of Midler, who kicked the Mountain State’s online hornet’s nest in December of last year.

Midler had called West Virginia “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a tweet targeting Democrat Senator Joe Manchin over not supporting President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible,” Midler tweeted. “He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Backlash for the tweet was swift online, with the formerly prominent actress apologizing soon after for her tweet.

“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst,” she wrote online. “I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed reporting.